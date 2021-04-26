If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

So many of us have a tendency to run late for appointments. Whether you’re heading to your computer for a video chat or you’re running out the door to meet up with friends, you’re likely running because you’re tardy. When you’re scrambling to figure out what’s going on, how your hair looks, if you have the correct shoes, whether or not your notebook for your meeting is in your bag, your phone or tablet may be dead. The last thing you need when you’re running late is to show up with a device and charge that won’t last. That’s why you need to bring along a power bank. Having a power bank in your bag or pocket will help you charge your devices when you may have forgotten to previously. It also help you extend the life of your batteries if you’re out all day and won’t be near an outlet. Not all power banks are the same, so we’ve got the scoop on the best ones. See our picks below for the best power banks on the market.

Charge up on the go

Having to plug in your phone or tablet and not have it charge quickly is very frustrating. But when you have the Anker PowerCore 26800 mAh Portable Charger, that won’t be an issue. This is compatible with iPhones, iPads, Samsung Galaxy phones, and more. This weighs only 17.46 ounces and delivers the fastest possible charge, thanks to the combination of PowerIQ and VoltageBoost technology. This recharges itself in six hours with a 2 amp charger. There are three ports that work well with it. Tablets get done at least two times faster. The MultiProtect system ensures complete protection for you and your devices. It comes with two micro USB cables and a travel pouch, so you can always have it with you whenever you may need it. A lightning cable for iPhone or iPads are sold separately.

Key Features:

PowerIQ and VoltageBoost technology

Recharges itself in six hours

Comes with two micro USB cables and a travel pouch

Be able to charge more

For those who need flexibility when charging, check out the RAVPower Portable Charger 20000mAh. This features a USB-C power delivery system that will charge up your iPhone from 0 to 50% in just 30 minutes. This works great with both Apple and Samsung devices, delivering the charge you need. It’s extremely portable, as it can fit in your pocket or bag without much hassle. It has a triple deliver system, as there is a 18W PD 3.0 USB-C port, a 18W QC 3.0 USB-A port and a 12W iSmart USB-A port that can all be used simultaneously. This can be refueled in just under five and a half hours.

Key Features:

Three ports

Charges 50% in just 30 minutes

Extremely portable

Fit it anywhere you need

You won’t find a smaller power bank than the POWERADD EnergyCell 10000. It is only 0.98″ x 1.95″ x 4.05″ and weighs a mere six ounces. The energy density increased by 20% and monomer capacity increased by 35% than the normal cell. This is widely compatible with many Apple, Samsung, and Amazon products. It has a 2.4A output and it can fully charge an iPhone XS in 1.5 hours and a Samsung S9 in two hours. It comes with a micro USB cable and a portable pouch.

Key Features:

Weighs only six ounces

Measures 0.98″ x 1.95″ x 4.05″

Energy density increased by 20%

Get the most output

With a large capacity, the JIGA 30000mAh Portable Charger can handle a lot. This has a capacity of 30000 mAh, so it can provide nine full charges. It’s great for business, travel, personal use, and professional use. It features three inputs and three outputs and the Smart IC extends the life of products. It won’t overheat or provide any surges. There is also a built-in flashlight.

Key Features:

Capacity of 30000 mAh

Great for personal or professional use

Exclusive Smart IC

Save some money

The Aibocn Power Bank is an extremely solid bang-for-your-buck purchase. This is an exquisite and portable charger that features a unique anti-fingerprint design. There are two USB ports, allowing you to charge multiple devices at once. It has a capacity of 10000 mAh and supports against over charging your devices. There is a backup flashlight that can come in handy if you’re camping, hiking, or in an emergency.

Key Features:

Capacity of 10000 mAh

Supports two devices charging at once

Backup flashlight

