Best Portable Changing Pad for Babies

Having a newborn or a baby can be an extremely stressful time in your life. There are so many things you need to remember any time you leave the house or even when you’re in your house. The responsibility can become hectic and you can feel overwhelmed at times. All other responsibilities can go out the window when you smell what you know is an accident in your son or daughter’s diaper. But if you’re out in public, it can be hard to find a place to change them. Make it easier on yourself by grabbing a portable changing pad. Having a changing pad with you at least gives you the option of laying them down to take off a messy diaper and put on a fresh one (assuming you remembered the diaper bag). While there are plenty of public bathrooms that have a changing station, you aren’t always near one. For those times, you can choose any of the portable changing pads we’ve highlighted below. Take out some of the worrying by having a portable changing pad with you when you leave the house.

Handle any squirming child

It can be a tricky endeavor if your son or daughter flails while you are changing them. Keep their hands at bay with the help of the SnoofyBee Portable Clean Hands Changing Pad. This is made from 100% polyester, so it’s easy to clean. If your kid moves their arms a lot while being laid on their back, this pad has you covered. The sides fold up and create a barrier that you can use for attaching toys to, so they can be occupied. Using this as a diaper changing station makes your life a lot easier. It folds up and can fit in a clutch sized diaper bag without a problem. Making hygiene a priority when it comes to children, the pad is wipeable and can air dried or be ironed. The changing pad measures 27″ x 13″, giving you plenty of surface area to operate on. The redirection barrier fits around children with a lower chest size of 22″ or less. It is made with a 1/4″-thick foam, so it’s comfortable for your child to lay on. The water-resistant properties obviously make cleaning up messes simpler.

Measures 27″ x 13″

1/4″-thick foam

Sides fold up and create a barrier

Find one that fits your family

A lot of parents like to have a color scheme when it comes to their child. Whether their room or crib is all one color, their favorite outfits match, or they just look better with one, you might as well keep it uniform with the changing pad too. Luckily, there’s the Comfy Cubs Baby Portable Changing Pad. This will keep your baby clean and comfy while you’re changing them. It’s extremely lightweight, can be folded to make it more portable and it has a soft, cushioned pillow that is large enough for babies. You can choose between seven different colors and patterns: black, grey, solid grey, solid black, blue pattern, grey pattern, and red pattern. The pattern is a triangle-shaped pattern with mixes the color with blacks and whites to create a mesmerizing look. The pad is made from quality material and is perfectly safe to be used with your baby. It is extremely easy to clean, as you can just wipe it down when you are done using it. This is an essential gift for any new parent. The soft cushioned pillow is meant for your baby to relax on while you change their diaper. It also makes a great place to lay them down if you’re out at a park or on a picnic and want some play time.

Seven color and pattern options

Easy to wipe down

Soft cushioned pillow

Make it quick and easy

Generously sized to protect your baby’s whole body, the Summer Infant Quickchange Portable Changing Pad is a great thing to have at your disposal. It is fully padded for comfortable changes on the go. You can fold it up and keep it in your bag, car, glove compartment, or diaper bag. There is a Velcro tab that will keep it securely closed when you aren’t using it. This is simple to wipe clean and it can air dry, so you don’t have to worry about putting it in the dryer or even the washing machine. It measures 23″ x 12″ and includes a 0.5″ padding for your baby to lay on. This is a cost-efficient way to change your child. You can keep one in the car and also have one in your bag if you like.

Velcro tab to keep it closed

Fully padded

Generously sized

Bring it with you

Image source: Lil Fox/Amazon

Don’t struggle packing a changing pad by getting the Baby Changing Pad by Lil Fox. It can be carried in one hand, as it folds up and has a rapid-open hook and loop fastener. The customized wipes pocket can hold up to 100 at a time. There are a minimum of five diaper pockets and the zippered “Foxy Lil Things” pocket provides even more room. The 23.5″ x 13.5″ insulated surface is comfortable for your baby to lay on, thanks to the memory foam padding. The outside is made from water-wicking 300D PU and this makes for a fantastic gender neutral baby shower gift.

Minimum of five diaper pockets

Insulated memory foam padding

Rapid-open hook and loop fastener

Have what you need

Image source: ROYAL RUSU/Amazon

The ROYAL RUSU Portable Diaper Changing Pad gives you more of what you can use. This is a two-in-one diaper clutch and changing mat, so you can use it for however you see fit. It is easy to fold and unfold and the changing pad is detachable and can be zippered and used in two ways. You can take it with you and put it in your diaper bag if you want. There are smart storage pockets and this also comes with a bonus insulated bottle bag. The pad has memory foam padding to protect your baby’s head.

Smart storage pockets

Two-in-one design

