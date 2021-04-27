If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Good music never goes out of style. Sure, one of your favorite songs may go from the “new hit” to a “throwback” really quickly. But when it comes on and you hear those opening notes, your head is bound to start bopping again. You’ll probably impress yourself with how many of the lyrics you remember too. But when you have to hear a certain song, you have to track it down in your collection. If that happens to be on a CD, then you’ll need a place to play it. Your laptop or computer may not have a CD drive anymore, so you need the ability to listen to your music on CDs. A portable CD player will do the trick. Whether you want to plug headphones into it or play it out loud for everyone, there are CD players for those purposes. If you miss listening to your CDs, take a look at any of the five options we’ve highlighted below and enjoy our old school jams.

Take it with you or hang it up

Image source: TENSWALL/Amazon

There are plenty of ways to utilize the TENSWALL Portable CD Player with Bluetooth. This has five different functions, as it can be a CD player, an FM radio, a Bluetooth Hi-Fi speaker, a mini home boombox, and a USB flash drive player. This supports multiple formats including CD, CD-R, MP3, and more. This has built-in Bluetooth and 3.5mm aux in and out ports. It also has a headphone jack, allowing you to plug in and listen. You can touch the disc to make it stop. It comes with a stand for the back that allows you to place it on a table for listening for everyone. But you can also mount it on the wall. There is a multi-functioning remote control to help you power it but this cannot connect multiple Bluetooth speakers to each other.

Key Features:

Supports multiple formats

Can play a CD or FM radio

Multi-functioning remote control

Portable CD Player with Bluetooth, Wall Mountable CD Music Player Home Audio Boombox with Remot… List Price:$52.99 Price:$45.04 You Save:$7.95 (15%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Bring your collection on the road

Image source: HOTT/Amazon

Pack up a few CDs and hop in the car with the HOTT Portable CD Player for Car. This does not have a loud speaker, so you must play it with either headphones or another speaker. It works perfectly in your car, as it has a 3.5mm auxiliary port and the included male-to-male aux cable connects this to your car. Then, the USB cord included is used to power the CD player. This also will work great for audiobooks, allowing you to read easily. This features resume function, a simple volume adjustment system, backlit LCD display, four playback modes, and more. This will fit in your palm easily.

Key Features:

Connects with your car

Works great for audiobooks

Backlit LCD display

Portable CD Player for Car, Personal Compact CD Player with Stereo Headphones/USB Power Cable/L… List Price:$68.99 Price:$63.99 You Save:$5.00 (7%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Use it to fall asleep

Image source: Coby/Amazon

Some people love to listen to music to help them drift off to sleep at night. The functionality of the Coby Portable Compact Anti-Skip CD Player works perfectly for that. That’s because it has anti-skip protection, so you can listen to your favorite CDs and not worry about them skipping, even if you’re rolling over. It is equipped with 60-second skip protection and provides quick recovery from both horizontal and vertical shock. It will also automatically shut off after a CD has finished playing, so you don’t have to worry about it playing all night long and draining the batteries. Earbuds are included, so you can fit them in the 3.5mm jack and start listening. You can skip, search, and pause/play your favorite tracks.

Key Features:

Anti-skip protection

Automatically shuts off when a CD finishes

Skip, search, and pause/play

Coby Portable Compact Anti-Skip CD Player – Lightweight & Shockproof Music Disc Player w/ Pro… List Price:$29.99 Price:$24.95 You Save:$5.04 (17%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Connect it to your speakers

Image source: Oakcastle/Amazon

Use the Oakcastle CD100 Small Portable CD Player with Bluetooth with headphones or to play music for the party. With a built-in aux output, this can be used in the car. This can be used to listen with headphones that are included, allowing you to start listening almost immediately. The retro style has been given an upgrade, as this has Bluetooth 5.0 for easy wireless connection to different devices. It is charged via USB and can last for up to 12 hours on a full charge. It is child-friendly, as there are simple controls with a hold feature that freezes it all. The backlit display is easy to read.

Key Features:

Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity

Charged via USB

Lasts up to 12 hours

Oakcastle CD100 Small Portable CD Player with Bluetooth, Retro Walkman Style Personal, Recharge… Price:$43.95 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Make it easy on yourself

Image source: GPX/Amazon

The GPX PC332B Portable CD Player is a bang-for-your-buck purchase. This provides you with the CD playing capabilities that you want without the extra features you may not want. This is a portable CD player and FM radio, so you can tune in to your favorite stations as well. It has 60-second anti-skip protection and analog volume control. There are even programmable tracks and included earbuds for your listening pleasure. It’s a cost-effective option for you.

Key Features:

Cost-effective

FM radio and CD player

Programmable tracks

GPX PC332B Portable CD Player with Anti-Skip Protection, FM Radio and Stereo Earbuds - Black Price:$17.03 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now