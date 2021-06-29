Best Pooper Scooper

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Dogs use the outdoors to go to the bathroom (most of the time, if you’re lucky). If you have a backyard where your pal is doing his business, you’ll need something to clean that business up. While plenty of people use poop bags if you’re out and about on the town, when it’s your own backyard, you don’t always need to do that. That’s when a pooper scooper can come in handy. You won’t have to pick up the poop with your hands and you’ll be able to dispose of it quickly. If your lawn has become a minefield with doggie doodoo, then any of these scoopers is here to save you.

Get rid of the waste quickly

Similar to a broom and dust pan, the Petmate 71034 Arm & Hammer Swivel Bin and Rake Pooper Scooper is super simple to use. The bin rotates for a quick pickup and you’ll be able to bring the waste to dispose of it. It comes with a plastic rake for gentle scooping and won’t make you bend down to grab the waste. The swivel bin can extend to 32 inches and it includes hooks on the inside to add the Arm & Hammer scented bags that are provided. The rake and bin snap together to make storage easy.

Key Features:

Swivel bin can extend to 32 inches

Bin rotates for a quick pickup

Plastic rake for gentle scooping

Get a bigger scoop

To best scoop up anything in your yard, a single mechanism is always the best approach and the Nature’s Miracle Non-Stick Advanced Jaw Scoop is a great option. This jumbo-sized scoop is lightweight and picks up from all surfaces, including grass, concrete or gravel. The scoop is protected with an antimicrobial surface, so it is more sanitary and won’t hold any lingering smells. The plastic is non-stick, so even if it’s soft, you can get rid of the poop easily. The handle has a trigger that opens and closes the teeth to grab the waste from your yard.

Key Features:

Jumbo-sized scoop

Protected with an antimicrobial surface

Handle has a trigger

Don’t spend more than you need to

For a solid product that won’t hit you hard in your wallet, take a look at the Chrider Non-Breakable Pet Pooper Scooper for Larger and Small Dogs. It is made from premium and sturdy materials like ABS non-stick plastic. It is strong, durable, and lightweight. The upgraded wall thickness will work even if you step on the bucket. The bucket closes up tightly and has suitable distance with strong, serrated teeth. It opens and folds with ease and reduces your carrying space. It is ideal for scooping waste from grass, concrete, gravel, dirt water, and more. The 28″ extendable handle is ergonomic and it makes you no longer bend down. It comes in blue, green, or purple.

Key Features:

28″ extendable handle

Made from ABS non-stick plastic

Ideal for scooping waste from many surfaces

Take care of a lot

The Pawler Bigger Dog Pooper Scooper for Large and Small Dogs gives you so much room to scoop into. This is great for people with multiple dogs, as your yard may take a while to clean up. The long, comfortable handles are the perfect length to minimize your need to bend down. This holds a lot more than any other tray on the market. You can keep your garden clean and enjoy scooping on a variety of surfaces. It is easy to clean and the metal and aluminum build makes it rust-proof. It takes no time to assemble and you can use the holes in the handle grip to store on the wall.

Key Features:

Rust-proof

Comfortable handles are the perfect length

Takes no time to assemble

Reach farther

The TNELTUEB Dog Pooper Scooper can reach a long way. This has strong flexibility and durability that does not shake or spin. You won’t have to bend as this is fully adjustable to reach 47.2″. Each one has three tubes that are simple to install. In order to store them better, you can just remove the tubes on both the shovel and the tray. It has a smooth, stainless steel surface that is simple to clean. They snap together while you’re carrying them.

Key Features:

Reaches 47.2″

Three tubes that are simple to install

Smooth, stainless steel surface