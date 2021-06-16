Best Pool Vacuum Cleaner

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Owning a pool requires a lot of maintenance, but make it easy on yourself when you get one of these professional pool vacuum cleaners, and start saving money. Splash into crystal clear water and minimize the dirt and grime that can collect on the bottom of your pool. No longer will you have to worry about scrubbing the liner or jumping in and wiping down the steps. Enjoy more fun this summer and spend less time trying to keep your pool clean when you pick up any of these five selected vacuum cleaners.

Get all of the features you want

For a deep clean that handles any job, look no further than the Dolphin Nautilus CC Plus Automatic Robotic Pool Cleaner. It can be set ahead of time so that it cleans every day, every other day, or every third day, giving you supreme freedom and versatility. The dual scrubbing brushes clean dirt and grime on the pool bottom and walls and the top-load cartridge filters collect small debris for an optimal, clean swimming pool in two hours The swivel cable won’t get tangled, allowing it to move around the pool with ease. It uses advanced algorithms to best canvas the pool and cover the entire area. Plus, it is eight times more energy-efficient than suction or pressure cleaners.

Key Features:

Can be set ahead of time

Dual scrubbing brushes

Swivel cable won’t get tangled

Take matters into your own hands

Want to make absolutely sure you get all the dirt out of your pool? Grab the handle of the Pool Blaster Max Cordless Rechargeable, Battery-Powered, Pool-Cleaner and take the cleaning into your own hands. Made with a powerful, rechargeable Lithium Ion battery, it has an easy on/off button switch so it won’t run when you aren’t using it. It will run for an hour continuously, letting you cover any size pool. The reusable X-treme multilayer filter collects large and fine debris so you won’t miss any on the bottom of the pool. It also works great on hot tubs and spas, giving you flexibility.

Key Features:

Reusable X-treme multilayer filter

Runs for an hour continuously

Easy on/off button switch

It will find its route

The Zodiac MX6 Automatic Suction In-ground Swimming Pool Cleaner has a sleek, low-flow design so that it works with almost any pool pump. It has an articulate turbine blade to scrub the walls of the pool and a cyclonic suction pattern for the floor. The hoses are easily connected and the flow regulator adjusts and controls the water flow, making for a seamless process. The hose and elbow are twist-locks, eliminating leakage. It will run back and forth in your pool, covering the entire pool.

Key Features:

Hose and elbow are twist-locks

Cyclonic suction pattern for the floor

Flow regulator adjusts the water flow

Go up a wall with ease

If you look out and notice your walls aren’t in great shape, try the XtremepowerUS 75037 Climb Wall Pool Cleaner Automatic Suction Vacuum. There are 10 hoses included for up to a 30′ pool. It is ideal for cleaning bottom surfaces and walls. This requires at least a 1hp swimming pool pump or 1,600 GHP to function properly. You don’t need any electricity or tools to use it. This should move at a rate of eight to 12 feet per minute. This will self-navigate its way around your pool in set patterns from the top to the bottom of the pool.

Key Features:

Requires at least a 1hp swimming pool pump

Doesn’t need any electricity or tools

Moves at a rate of eight to 12 feet per minute

Don’t worry about any disruptions

You’ll get seamless cleaning with the Hayward W3PVS20GST Poolvergnuegen Suction Pool Cleaner. This features an effortless debris management system, as the patented, self-adjusting turbine vanes eliminate clogs and ensure maximum power for virtually any flow. There are multiple pre-programmed internal steering sequences to ensure full pool coverage and efficient pool cleaning. The adjustable roller skirts maintain optimal suction throughout the cleaning process. There are patented tire treads with enhanced climbing ability and obstacle maneuverability. It is ideal to use with variable-speed pool pumps, as it has three interchangeable throats for debris passage.

Key Features:

Multiple pre-programmed internal steering sequences

Patented tire treads

Three interchangeable throats

