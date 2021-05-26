Best Pool Cue Rack

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Changing your home entertainment setup around so that you can enjoy as much in your house or apartment as you can is a no-brainer. Why wouldn’t you want to be able to spend more time at home with the most fun options? A big TV and sound system is a must and, if you’re a gamer, a sweet video game setup also makes all the sense. For those who are big puzzle and board game people, you need the proper table to play on. Then there are others who love cards and a card table is needed. Still, something that completes a sweet basement or brings a parlor room together is a pool table. If you want to be hustling people on your whole pool table, your home needs to look the part. That’s why you need a pool cue rack. This allows you to store your pool cues when they aren’t being used, making it look less cluttered and more professional. It also is a great place for you to keep your accessories while you play. We’ve taken the liberty of highlighting five of our favorite racks to make you ready while you’re racking up the balls and ready to dominate on the felt.

Mount it easily

Don’t take up much room in your home with the Iszy Billiards Billiard Stick Wall Rack. This is made of 100% wood, so there’s no particle board or mdf. This will hold six cues and a full set of balls, so you don’t have to leave them on the table or in the pockets. This has been revised over the years so that it will sit flush with the wall, not taking up much room. The mounting hardware is included and it comes with an L bracket. This can hold a pool ball rack as well, as it hangs nicely. (Cues, balls, and rack not included). Some assembly is required and it measures 28.25″H x 27.25″W x 2.75″D. You can choose between mahogany, black, or oak finishes.

Key Features:

Sits flush with the wall

Comes with an L bracket

Holds a full set of balls

Tuck it in the corner

If you don’t want yours to be on the wall, opt for the Iszy Billiards 8 Pool Billiards Stick & Ball Floor Stand. This has a triangular-like shape that will fit nicely against the corner of a wall. This will hold up to eight cues, giving you plenty of options. It also will store a full set of balls. There are four score counters for an easy time seeing what the deal is. Made of 100% wood, this measures 22.25″H x 14″W x 14″D. Some assembly is required and it comes in black, dark oak, mahogany, or a natural finish.

Key Features:

Triangular-like shape for corners

Stores a full set of balls and eight cues

Comes in four finishes

Fits in nicely

The Fat Cat 2-Piece Wall Mounted Hardwood Billiard/Pool Cue Rack is easy to place anywhere. That’s because it has the top and bottom area to hold your cues in place. You can choose an oak option that holds six cues or a mahogany one that holds eight. This is a space-saving rack with classic finishes. This will also keep your cues isolated and elevated, making them easier to grab when the game begins. The mounting hardware is included.

Key Features:

Top and bottom to hold cues

Takes up not much room

Mounting hardware included

Give yourself more room

You’ll be able to display the Flintar Wall Cue Rack in your basement or parlor and have people admire it. This is a premium, furniture-grade cue rack that holds six cues and 16 balls. It is made of solid hardwood and comes in either a mahogany, oak, or black finish. This has new and improved direct mounting hardware and L brackets included to secure it directly to the wall. The measurements are 28.25″H x 28″W x 2.75″D. Some assembly is required.

Key Features:

Furniture-grade cue rack

Comes in mahogany, oak, or black finish

L brackets included

Hold them in small areas

The Q Claw 3 Pool Cue Holder is simple yet effective. This is a weighted three-cue holder that can be placed on any table. So, rather than having a completely separate rack for your cues, you can attach this to a table and put your cues there. It’s great for smaller spaces and it doesn’t take up almost any room. It measures 3.75″ x 4.5″ and weighs just about one pound.

Key Features:

Holds three cues

Can be attached to any table

Measures 3.75″ x 4.5″