Best Pool Cue

Fast Eddie Felson and Minnesota Fats aren’t going to be walking through your door any time soon. If those names don’t ring a bell, you either aren’t a billiards fan or you just haven’t seen The Hustler. Anyway, when it comes to playing billiards or pool, most people just play casually. It’s a terrific way to spend time either by yourself or in the company of others. There are many different games you can play on a billiards table, but in order to get good, like Eddie or Minnesota, you’ll want to have your own equipment. If you have a table in your home or just frequently like going to a local pool hall, you may want to consider investing in your own pool cue. Obviously, you’ll need some if you have your own table, but you want the stick to feel good in your hands. You want to be able to always know how you’re going to hit and strike the ball. By having a pool cue that is the right size for you, you have a better chance of playing more consistently. We’ve highlighted five of the best pool cues on the market to get you into the game.

Use it for a long time

You will love how professional the Viking Valhalla 2 Piece Pool Cue Stick with Irish Linen Wrap feels in your hands. This is a 58″ pool cue that can be unscrewed and held in two pieces for easier transport. It has a stainless steel 5/16″ x 18 threaded joint that is built to last. The top has a 13mm leather tip, so it will consistently strike the ball the way you want it to. It comes in four different weights: 18, 19, 20, and 21 oz. You can also pick between nine different colors to better fit your surroundings, including autumn orange, black, blue, green, mahogany, pink, purple, red, and white. This is a proper shaft for many billiards games.

Key Features:

Four different weights and nine different colors

58″ pool cue that can be unscrewed

Made from stainless steel and leather among others

Let others play with you

Make sure you have enough for others to join you for some 8-ball or snooker with the Billiard Depot Set of 4 Pool Cues. Recommended for residential use, this comes with four, 58″ pool cues that can all unscrew for easier storage. You’ll get four different colors, so everyone will know which one is theirs. Each one has a 13mm leather cue tip and all of them have beautiful decal overlays on the butts of the sticks that look the part. You can get this in two different color sets or ones that are made out of fiberglass.

Key Features:

Four colors in two sets

58″ pool cues that unscrew

Beautiful decal overlays on the butts of the sticks

Feel the weight in your hands

You’ll want to find the correct cue for you and you’ll do that with a GSE Games & Sports Expert 58″ 2-Piece Canadian Maple Billiard Pool Cue Stick. This comes in four different weights, so you can pick the best one for you. It comes as light as 18 ounces and as heavy as 21 ounces and you can pick between four different colors: blue, brown, red, and green. Each one has a 12mm glued leather tip and the butt has a rubber bumper, so you can lean it against the ground when it isn’t your turn to hit. It features stainless steel, quick release joint technology and it has many layers of high glossy, epoxy paint on the finish, meaning it will last a long time.

Key Features:

18 to 21 ounces available

Butt has a rubber bumper

Stainless steel, quick release joint technology

Easier for younger players

The East Eagle 36 Inch Short Wooden Stick is a great piece of equipment. If you have younger or players who are not as tall as others, there are shorter sticks that are easier to control. You can get a 36″ stick that is constructed in one piece. It is constructed from quality hardwood and the tips are 13mm in diameter. You’ll receive two of these sticks in the set, allowing you to get everyone in your family involved in the game.

Key Features:

36″ stick

Constructed in one piece

Two in a set

Reach those impossible shots

There are certain times that you won’t be able to get a clean look at the cue ball with how balls are lined up. If you need assistance reaching or shooting over another ball, you need a bridge stick like the East Eagle Retractable Pool Bridge Stick. A bridge head has multiple slots that you can line your pool cue up onto, allowing you to have a stabilizing force when trying to reach farther for a shot. This one is retractable, so you can choose how far you want it to reach. It is made out of one piece of hardwood and then the shaft is retractable. It can extend up to 57″ and comes in either black or brown.

Key Features:

Bridge head

Retractable shaft

Black or brown