Best Pool Covers for Winter or Summer

Having a pool at your home can be a wonderful part of being a homeowner. Being able to take a dip whenever you want and not have to rush out to the beach, the local pool or a nearby lake or pond is extremely convenient. But taking care of a pool is a lot of maintenance and commitment. Besides all the treatments that need to be done to the water itself, you also need to clean it and that comes with gear, whether you want a skimmer, a vacuum or both. But if you’re in the middle of the swimming season or it’s that time of year where you’re wishing it was warm enough to be swimming season, you can use a pool cover to protect your pool. There are pool covers that can be used all year round, in winter or in summer and they serve different purposes. If you have an above ground or in-ground pool, you know you need a pool cover. Let’s take a look at some of the best pool covers on the market.

Works well in your backyard

For those who have an above ground pool that takes up a good part of your large backyard, consider purchasing the Robelle 3533-4 Super Winter Pool Cover for Round Above Ground Swimming Pools. You can get pool covers for multiple sizes of pools but the biggest one that is offered by Robelle is a 33-footer. This has high quality 8 x 8 scrim and is made from heavy-duty polyethylene that weighs 2.36 oz/yd². The best part about this pool cover is that it offers four feet of extra material, making it super simple to secure the cover. You won’t have to struggle to stretch this as far as possible just to get it to cover over the pool water. It comes in 17 different colors, allowing you to pick whichever one matches your pool or even your backyard décor. The cover includes a winch and cable, which should be used to secure the cover through the reinforced grommets.

Key Features:

Includes a winch and cable

Reinforced grommets

33-foot option is the biggest

Robelle 3533-4 Super Winter Pool Cover for Round Above Ground Swimming Pools, 33-ft. Round Pool… Price: $102.99 ($0.12 / Sq Ft) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Warm it up

Image source: Intex/Amazon

The Intex Solar Cover is extremely easy to use. This comes in multiple variations in size, so you can cover a 9.5′, 12′ or 15′ pool. The solar heat-retaining cover works for round pools. It reduces evaporation by 95%, helping the pool retain heat. This will heat up your water more easily, so you can enjoy a nice swim even on not as nice or warm days. There are drain holes to prevent water accumulation, so the water will stay in the pool and not just on top of the cover. It takes almost no time to store, as it comes with its own storage bag.

Key Features:

Comes in variations in size

Drain holes to prevent water accumulation

Comes with a storage bag

Intex Solar Cover for 12ft Diameter Easy Set and Frame Pools List Price: $52.99 Price: $28.69 ($0.25 / Sq Ft) You Save: $24.30 (46%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Enjoy the different sizes

You’ll be able to find one to fit your pool when you use the Blue Wave Silver 12-Year Round Above Ground Pool Winter Cover. This can be purchased in sizes 12′, 15′, 18′, 21′, 24′, 28′ and 30′. You’ll get four feet of overlap, so that measurement is for the size of the pool and the four feet will help you tie it down. It comes with a heavy-duty cable and winch tightener, making attaching the cover simple. This is perfect to use in the off-season, as it helps protect your pool and the liner from sun, snow, ice and wind. This will fit most top rails, so you shouldn’t have a problem attaching it.

Key Features:

Comes in seven sizes

Includes a winch tightener

Fits most top rails

Blue Wave BWC808 12-Year 24-ft Round Above Ground Pool Winter Cover, FEET, Forest Green Price: $59.99 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Get bang for your buck

Image source: In The Swim/Amazon

With the In The Swim 24 Foot Round Pool Value Winter Cover for Above Ground Pools, you’re going to keep your pool protected in the colder months. This features 8′ x 8′ scrim and the cover dimensions are 27′ in diameter to fit round pools that are 24′ in diameter. Made from laminated polyethylene sheeting that is woven with high-density polyethylene stitching, it is sure to last for a long time. This includes a cable and a turnbuckle to keep it in place during the winter time.

Key Features:

Features 8′ x 8′ scrim

Cover dimensions are 27′ in diameter

High-density polyethylene stitching

In The Swim 24 Foot Round Pool Value Winter Cover for Above Ground Pools Price: $42.99 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Toss it over at night

Image source: Sun2Solar/Amazon

The Sun2Solar Blue 27-Foot Round Solar Cover utilizes the sun to heat up the pool. It comes in either an attractive blue or clear color and this blanket comes in many size options. This is made from a film of thousands of tiny bubbles that work together to collect and retain heat both at night and during the day. It helps minimize water evaporation by preventing up to 95% of it occurring. You can also trim this to fit your pool better.

Key Features:

Made from a film of thousands of tiny bubbles

Retains heat both at night and in the daytime

Trim it to fit your pool