Best Piping Bags for Decorating Baked Goods

If you’ve ever watched a television baking competition, you know how hard it is to get a good bake and be able to create an effective design that is sure to wow the judges. The last thing you want is a soggy bottom and your cake to fall apart. But arguably the most important part of any baking show is the icing and decorating, as it shows the creativity of the bakers. Trying it at home is a different task altogether. Planning out the look and executing it are two completely different things, but if you are able to get it done, you are definitely going to please your friends and family. To get the correct amount of icing or to be able to write on your cake, you’re going to need piping bags. This makes it a lot easier to control the amounts of frosting coming out and gives you more flexibility when it comes to writing. For those who are ready to bake with the best or are just jonesing for some baked goods, trying out any of the piping bags and decorating sets we’ve highlighted is sure to be a good decision. Let’s take a look.

Don’t worry about an explosion

You won’t have to worry about overfilling your bags by too much when you use the Weetiee Pastry Piping Bags. The material is healthy for you and your family, as it’s made from non-slip, FDA-approved, and BPA-free plastic. This is non-toxic and tasteless, so it won’t leave any kind of flavor on your icing. The bags are extra thick, as they measure 0.08mm in thickness. This can withstand powerful pressure and extrusion. Each of them is 16″ in length and has an extra wide opening, so you won’t have to use up many even if you’re making a large quantity. This pack comes with 100 bags and it includes two couplers that helps you change piping tips without unnecessarily wasting bags or frosting.

Key Features:

Non-toxic and tasteless, as they are made from BPA-free plastic

100 pack includes two couplers

Extra thick, measuring 0.08mm in thickness

A shorter set lets you get close to the piping

If you don’t need very long bags or need to hold that much frosting or other filling, you can check out the Ateco Disposable Decorating Bags, 21-Inch, Pack of 100. These are versatile tools for professionals and home bakers alike. They are constructed of non-slip plastic, so you won’t get an accidental mess up, even if you’re baking in a hot kitchen in the summer. These also save valuable time during cleanup, as you can just toss them in the garbage. You can use these with hot or cold foods and the wide openings make them easy to fill. With the clear plastic, you’ll know when you have to refill it easier.

Key Features:

Constructed of non-slip plastic

Disposable, so you don’t have to worry about cleaning

Can be used with hot or cold foods

Give yourself more reach with a longer pack

On the contrary, if you do require a longer set of bags, let us suggest the DayMark 21″ PipingPal Disposable Pastry Bag with Dispenser. This comes with 100 bags, but you can choose between 20 bags in a trial set or 600 bags. These are disposable, so you can get rid of them quickly. This is meant for icing, whipped cream, jelly, or other soft foods like mashed potatoes. They all have textured surfaces, making them easier to hold onto. The smooth interior enhances the flow of the food. These are 75 microns thick for a strong build and meet food safety guidelines. These fit all tips and couplers and are sealed.

Key Features:

Measure 21″

Have textured surfaces and smooth interiors

Fit all tips and couplers

Save yourself money by reusing bags

Rather than tossing them out when you’re done with them, you can opt for the Vastar Cake Decorating Supplies Kit. This comes with three silicone bags that are different sizes to accommodate more fillings. It also has three couplers and 24 stainless steel tips for multiple uses. The different tips all have unique shapes, such as leaf, petal, stars, thin line or thick lines, and many more. The pastry bags measure 10″, 12″, and 16″ respectively and have convenient hanging loops. This all comes in a durable carrying case to store it all in. Everything is easy to clean.

Key Features:

Comes with three silicone bags that are different sizes

Includes three couplers and 24 stainless steel tips, all of which are different shapes

Packs nicely in the durable carrying case that’s included

For a cost-efficient option

You won’t be putting a huge dent in your wallet if you choose the YOTIPP Thickened 100pcs/set Disposable Pastry Bag Icing Piping Bag. You can choose between 12″, 14″, or 16″ bags and they are all made from an upgraded, thickened material. These are made from food-grade plastic and have an anti-slip texture that make them easy to hold. They work with any tip and can also be used without a tip or coupler. The 100 bags that come are disposable.

Key Features:

Come in three sizes

Work with any tip or can be used without a tip or coupler

Have an anti-slip texture that’s easy to hold