Are you looking to get better at photography than you’ve ever been before? If you want to be able to shoot pictures and hang them in your home or use them for your small business, you need to consider a few different aspects. One of them is lighting. Another is positioning. A third is exposure and there are many more to fine tune. If you’re someone who sells items for a living, especially for a personally run business, you want to offer up the best photos of your products. If you have a photo studio light box, you’ll be able to turn your workspace into a professional studio quickly. This is a backdrop in the shape of a box that allows you to light and get the exposure perfectly for your items. This will provide you with eye-popping photographs and make your products look more desirable. For those who this could help in their professional or personal life, we’ve handpicked five of our favorites and written about them below. Take a look at our picks and get the photos you want.

Pick the size that works for you

Image source: DUCLUS/Amazon

Figuring out what exactly would serve your purpose this best can be difficult, but if you have the DUCLUS Mini Photo Studio Light Box, you’ll be able to figure it out. This is offered in different sizes, so you’ll be able to find one that fits your items. This is offered in either 20cm, 30cm, 40cm, or 60cm. No matter which one you get, you’ll be delivering high light, as they come with customized light bars or adjustable lights. The SMD LED beads provide enough brightness for shooting. You don’t have to worry about any strobe effect, as these lights are properly constructed. This delivers a front horizontal shooting window and one vertical window. It uses a mini USB cord for power.

Key Features:

Four size options

SMD LED beads

Delivers front horizontal and vertical windows

Change up the background

Image source: Aureday/Amazon

Certain items will definitely pop better if they have a different background and the Aureday Portable Photo Studio Light Box will deliver that. This photo box kit comes with six detachable color backdrops, allowing you to set up your photos differently. You can pick between white, blue, black, green, red, or yellow to better suit your pictures. This box also includes a miniature tripod to set up your smartphone in. There are two LED light strips that are dimmable to better control your lighting. There are two openings in the front and top, giving you more angles to shoot from.

Key Features:

Six detachable color backdrops

Miniature tripod

Two LED light strips

Let there be light

Image source: Neewer/Amazon

When you use the Neewer Photo Studio Light Box, you’ll have plenty of lighting choices. That’s because this is equipped with 80 dimmable LED lamps that come in four lighting bands with 20 LED beads each. The light brightness can be adjusted gradually and steady through the knob. The temperature can change from 6,000 to 6,500K. The portable and convenient design makes it easy to carry. This measures 16″ x 16″ and comes with a diffuser cloth to eliminate reflections. There are also four different backgrounds you’ll get to swap.

Key Features:

80 dimmable LED lamps

Diffuser cloth

Four different backgrounds

Save some money

Image source: SLOW DOLPHIN/Amazon

The SLOW DOLPHIN Portable Photo Studio Box can be used for photos of jewelry and small items. Especially if you’re using this to try and sell items, this won’t cost you an arm and a leg to help you do so. It is a small size that measures 9.4″ x 9.1″ x 8.7″ and comes with two, 20-piece bright white LED strips. This will emit average light to prevent shadows or reflections. There are two openings to allow photographers to get better angles. You’ll get six different color backgrounds, so you can swap out red, orange, green, black, blue, or white. There is a micro USB cable included and this is simple to carry. This is a cost-effective option for your home.

Key Features:

9.4″ x 9.1″ x 8.7″

20-piece bright white LED strips

Six different color backgrounds

Don’t worry about strobes

Image source: UNIQUE BRIGHT/Amazon

The UNIQUE BRIGHT Photo Light-Box for Photography delivers on its promise. This gives you eye-catching images and is perfect for shooting small items. The lighting is super bright and can be dimmed to 10 different levels. This is a portable mini studio that is great for beginners. It comes with multiple different colors of backgrounds and, if you’re shooting on a cellphone, you won’t see any strobe effect. There are multiple openings for you to get into and shoot from.

Key Features:

Portable

Backgrounds won’t cause strobe effect

Multiple openings

