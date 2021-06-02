Best Personalized Family Sign

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Decorations for your home can come in many sizes, shapes, colors, and forms. From paintings to sculptures to even digital picture frames, there are plenty of ways to decorate your home and show your own personal style. Of course, if you want to make your home even more personal, there’s a simple way to do so. A personalized family sign will add a nice touch of class and décor, plus it highlights just who lives in your home. It’s a personal trademark for your family to enjoy for many years to come. You can get it in many styles or sizes, allowing you to put it wherever you see fit. It also can be put indoors or outdoors to best serve your decorating needs. There are plenty of options on the market, so how are you supposed to know which ones are worth your time? We’ve highlighted five of the best signs that you can personalize for your family and add to your place. Take a look at our picks below.

Show the strength

If you want to brag about your family in a symbolic way, then you should consider the AJD Designs Split Level Metal Monogram. You can hang this on your door or keep it outside and it will show off your family’s last name and first letter of the name. It’s a split letter and name sign that makes for a great wedding gift for a newly married couple. This is product that is laser cut, so it will look professional. Made from premium pickled and oiled 14 gauge metal that measures the thickness of a nickel, this is powder coated and has a low gloss mini textured exterior black finish. This is weather- and rust-resistant and it won’t fade.

Key Features:

Laser cut

Split letter and name sign

Pickled and oiled 14 gauge metal

For the specific quality

If you’re looking for a sign with a handmade quality, check out the ADVPRO – Personalized Custom Made Solid Pine Wood Rustic Home Sign. Three sizes are available for you to choose and these are made from 3/4″ natural solid pine wood. It will smell and feel just as you’re hoping for. Handmade by highly skilled craftsmen, it will have a two-toned finish and then protected with a sealer, so it will last for a long time. You can personalize it with names and a date or any other message you want to convey. There is a sawtooth hanger on the back for quick and easy installation. Great for birthdays, anniversaries, weddings, and more, you’re sure to love this hanging inside or outside your home.

Key Features:

Handmade of pine wood

Two-toned finish

Protected with a sealer

Take care of your present

Attending a wedding and want to nail the gift you’re giving? The Broad Bay Family Name Sign Personalized Wedding Gift for Couple is sure to be a favorite of the couple. This is a unique, personalized wood new family sign that shows you what year the family got married. These signs are proudly crafted in Virginia from solid wood, so they are built to last. Measuring 16.5″ x 10.5″, it’s sure to look good wherever it gets hung up.

Key Features:

Proudly crafted in Virginia

Made from solid wood

Measures 16.5″ x 10.5″

Say a lot about your family

Let everyone know that you’re proud of where you’re from with the MRC Wood Personalized Printed Wood Family Name Sign. This sign measures 16″ x 20″ and is 0.5″ thick. Made from Baltic birch wood, this will have your family’s name emblazoned on it as well as the year you got married. It will also have a silhouette of the state that you live in, making it a more personal piece for your home. No decals are used as the text is printed right onto the wood. There is a sawtooth hanger in the back and the wood background is a printed design.

Key Features:

Measures 16″ x 20″

Family name, married year, and state they live in

No decals

Pick the size you prefer

The Woodlums Personalized Established Family Name Custom Wood Sign is perfect for any home. You can get this in four different size variations: 18″ x 12″ or 24″ x 15″ in both 1/4″ or 1/8″ thicknesses. These are laser cut to show the last name of the family and the year of the marriage. It comes unfinished but it can be painted or stained however you prefer. This features rustic charred edges and should be used indoors only. If you want to use it outdoors, you’ll need to seal it. This is made from Baltic birch wood.

Key Features:

Comes in four size variations

Comes unfinished

