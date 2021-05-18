Best Pedometer to Track Your Steps

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Sometimes, it’s hard to get your daily exercise in. Things come up, such as meetings, games, crazy amounts of traffic, dinners, emergencies, dates, that can inhibit you from getting in your routine. We wish we could make it to the gym or nail a home workout each day, but that’s just not a reasonable expectation. But you do want to make sure that you at least get moving every day. You don’t even need something expensive, like a fitness tracker, to let you know that you didn’t get your workout done. A simple pedometer can keep you on track. This will track how many steps you take each day, at least letting you know that you’re moving. You can make sure you’re doing something physical by keeping track of how many times you’re moving. It’s a simple device to keep on you and will help you track your health. We’ve highlighted five of the best pedometers on the market to keep you honest when it comes to steps each day. Let’s take a look.

Allowing you to easily track plenty of data for the month, the Realalt 3DTriSport Walking 3D Pedometer with Clip and Strap can store your info for up to 30 days. This uses the latest 3D Tri-Axis Sensor Technology to track your daily activity with superb accuracy. It will record your steps, both walking and running, your distance both kilometers and miles, your calories burned and your exercise time. You’ll be able to store 30 days worth of daily statistics and there is no need for Bluetooth, downloads, or smartphone connections. This features a large and clear display that’s easy to read with a built-in clock and even a step goal to show you how close or far you are away from reaching that. You can clip this to your waist, wear it around your neck with the included lanyard, or place it in your pocket or bag.

Stores 30 days worth of daily stats

Built-in clock

Can clip to your waist

You can put the 3DFitBud Simple Step Counter Walking 3D Pedometer as soon as you take it out of the packaging. This is a user-friendly pedometer for men, women, and children to keep you motivated to reach your step goals. It doesn’t require any complicated setup and it has 3D Tri-Axis Sensor Technology that is reliable. It can be clipped to your belt, pocket, hip, or worn around your neck. The digital display is extra large, so anybody can read it. The battery is included and enjoys a long-lasting life.

User-friendly

Battery is included

Extra large digital display

Boasting four activity modes, you’ll be able to track a lot of movements with the Omron HJ-321 Tri-Axis Alvita Pedometer. It helps you track steps, aerobic steps, distance and calories burned. This counts steps accurate, no matter how it is positioned, thanks to the Tri-Axis Sensor Technology. This will store up to seven days of information, allowing you to recap your week. This will automatically reset each day, so you don’t have to manually handle that. This includes a pedometer, holder, lithium battery, screwdriver, and an instruction manual. Knowing how many calories you’ve burned can help you track your eating for that day as well.

Tri-Axis Sensor Technology

Included holder

Helps you track your eating

You can choose between the black, blue, gray, and pink when you buy the OZO Fitness SC 3D Digital Pedometer. This pedometer is easy to carry, as you can wear it around your neck or put it in your pocket or a bag. It measures 2.3″ x 1.6″ x 0.5″, so it’s small and compact. You don’t need any Bluetooth or smartphones to set it up, as it will count your steps easily. It measures your steps, distance, calories burned, and exercise time while you’re walking, running, or jogging. This features a built-in clock and it automatically resets each day. This is a discrete pedometer that is easy to own.

2.3″ x 1.6″ x 0.5″

Built-in clock

Discrete looking

Keeping your steps stored and money in your wallet, the iGANK Simple Walking Pedometer is a cost-effective choice. The 3D Tri-Axis Sensor Technology tracks your daily activities. You can just take it out and start walking and it will work. The battery can last up to 12 months, so you won’t have to worry about that for a while. There’s only one button to push on the back for an easy setup. It has a creative carabiner design for clipping.

Tracks your daily activities

Battery lasts 12 months

Creative carabiner design