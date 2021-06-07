Best Patio Umbrella Stand

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Enjoying a morning or evening in your backyard can be a great place to eat a meal when the weather is nice. Sitting on your patio and basking in the warmth adds to the allure of having one in your backyard. But there are times during the day that the sun is beating down on you and you’re sweating way more than you’d prefer. If you happen to fall asleep outside, you could wake up with a sunburn that you weren’t expecting. Getting a patio umbrella makes all the sense in the world to provide you with shade when you need it. But unless you have a table that has a built-in umbrella compartment, you’re going to need some place to put the umbrella to keep it stabilized. A patio umbrella stand is a must-have if you want to keep your umbrella up for an afternoon or evening. You can get decorative variations, ones that are mobile, ones that are soft, and ones that just stay in place. We’ve highlighted our favorites for you to check out below. Enjoy warm weather days outside and in the shade, thanks to your patio umbrella and a stand.

Use with your table

You can make the US Weight 50 Pound Umbrella Base as sturdy as you want it to be. It is designed to be used with a patio table and it accommodates 1″ through 1.75″ poles. This is a durable umbrella base that you can fill with sand or gravel for years of use. You should not fill this with water. This will resist cracking and fading in any weather climate, so it does not matter where you live in the world. This is made in the United States with UV stabilized polymer that will not rust or dent. There is an easy-to-grip handle that allows you to relocate it wherever you need it. It comes in four different colors: bronze, white, sand, and black.

Fill it with sand or gravel

Resists cracking and fading in any weather climate

Easy-to-grip handle for relocating

You don’t want a stand that can’t handle the heat

Made from strong resin, the Sunnyglade 18″ 30.2-lbs Heavy Duty Round Antique Umbrella Base for Patio, Outdoor is a great option. This will avoid breakage and paint detachment of the base. It has an attractive pattern and a bronze finish to add charm and elegance to your backyard setup. It has been rigorously tested for durability and it takes almost no time to assemble. You can secure the umbrella in the base, thanks to the knob on the side. This will fit both 1.38″ and 1.8″ diameter poles with either of the couplers that is provided.

Avoid breakage and paint detachment

Attractive pattern and a bronze finish

Rigorously tested for durability

Move your umbrella where you need it

Don’t cause yourself to have to move seats because of the sun. Move your umbrella when it’s in the Best Choice Products 81-Pound Heavy Duty Square Concrete Rolling Outdoor Patio Umbrella Base Stand. This has an easy gliding base that rolls to where you want it. The heavy weighted base is there to provide you solid weight against rain or inclimate weather. It is made from heavy concrete with a weather-resistant polyurethane jacket for added strength. The clean, black finish seamlessly complements more outdoor decorations. It holds umbrella poles up to 2″ in diameter.

Easy gliding base that rolls where you want it to

Made from heavy concrete

Clean, black finish

Weigh your current base down

Adding the Gravipod 18″ Round Umbrella Base Weight Bag will help keep your umbrella from tipping over. This has an 18″ round design that you can fill with sand or gravel on your own. It can work with almost any type of umbrella, all the way to 3.5″ in diameter. This will add up to 85 pounds of weight and gravity to your existing umbrella stand and multiple Gravipods can be stacked on top of each other. It is made from rugged, ballistic, rip-stop polyester with PVC lining and triple stitched locking seams. This won’t rust or show any dents or dings. If you happen to kick it, it won’t hurt you.

18″ round design that can be filled with sand or gravel

Adds up to 85 pounds of weight and gravity to your stand

Made from rip-stop polyester

Add some decoration to your patio

With a style like the Blissun 26.5 lbs Heavy Duty Market Patio Umbrella Base Stand, your backyard will look more sophisticated. This weighs just under 30 pounds and is made from waterproof resin that is resistant to aging, wear, UV rays, and more. It won’t corrode and it has an elegant flower pattern and bronze finish that maintains its appearance. This is equipped with an adjustable piston to adjust according to the umbrella. You can store it easily and cleaning it is simple.

Weighs just under 30 pounds

Elegant flower pattern

Won’t corrode