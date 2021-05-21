Best Password Book

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

How many times have you had to reset your password for a website because you couldn’t remember it? Probably a bunch, because it happens to most of us. Trying to recall all of the different username and password combinations that you’ve had while logging into various sites can be dizzying and exhausting. It is a hard task to keep track of everything, especially if you have different apps on your phone where you may be logged into versus ones that you just use on your computer or tablet. With data breaches and leaks, your passwords and logins are not always protected. You should be updating them from time to time in order to keep your data safe. A way to keep track of what your current password or username may be is with a password book. This is a designed journal for you to keep your information written down in. If this is something that you’re in need of, you’re in luck. We’ve done the homework and hand selected five great options for you. Check them out below, so you don’t have to hit the “forgot password” button.

Just like your notebooks from high school or college, The Personal Internet Address & Password Logbook by Peter Pauper Press can help you take notes in. This is a spiral-bound notebook that allows you to keep all your items in a convenient place. It is an extremely organized book with space to list websites, usernames, passwords, and more in the tabs that are marked A to Z. You’ll also be able to record notes on home network configurations like your Wi-Fi password, software license numbers, and more in the back of the book. There is an elastic band that is attached that provides more security for your book. The label is removable, so you don’t tell everyone that this specific book is your password book. It measures 4 1/4″ x 5 3/4″ and contains 144 pages.

Key Features:

Spiral-bound notebook

A to Z tabs with room in the back for more information

4 1/4″ x 5 3/4″

Fit all of your passwords

It would be really hard to fill up the entirety of the Boxclever Press Password Book. This has alphabetical tabs similar to the previous option but each one is broken down to allow you to put up to 30 website per tab. In all, you can store up to 400 passwords in this large book, which contains 148 pages. It comes in five different colors: black zig zag, black with birds, blue floral, multicolored, and teal. This is a notebook without a title and there are spaces where you can write in hints for passwords if you don’t want to write down the actual password. It has an elastic strap for added security purposes.

Key Features:

Comes in five colors

30 websites per tab

You can store up to 400 passwords

Always be able to see

As you get older, your eyesight as well as your memory may start to slip. So make it easy to find and read your password by entering them in the Password Book Organizer by Emily Grace. This is a 8.5″ x 11″ book that is ideal for the elderly, as the print is large. It also helps eliminate the need to memorize passwords. It is great for the home and features 106 pages with 53 white-paper sheets. The areas to fill in are for websites, emails, usernames, passwords, and notes. You can add three sets per page.

Key Features:

8.5″ x 11″

Features 106 pages

Can add three sets of passwords per page

Built to last

The Nokingo Spiral Password Notebook with Tabs is an organizer that you will love. This allows you to store all of your information that you want to keep in your home. You won’t forget passwords again, as you’ll be able to organize them in tabs from A to Z. There are about 30 entries per tab and 132 pages total. The binding is made from strong metal twin-wire. The thick black sturdy covers resist rips, tears, and folds. It is 120gsm thick paper for easy writing and reducing of ink leakage.

Key Features:

132 pages total

Strong metal twin-wire binding

120gsm thick paper

Add a little flair

The Lettering Design Co Password Book is a place to keep your logins nearby. This features a premium matte cover design with decorative flowering on the outside. It is printed on high quality 60# interior stock. The pages are alphabetized and are perfectly sized at 5″ x 8″. This is filled with 108 pages and is a cost-effective option for your home. This is a convenient choice that you can keep amongst your books in your office.

Key Features:

Alphabetized pages

5″ x 8″

