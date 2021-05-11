Best Passport Holder

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

International travel can be, and should be, a fun adventure for you and your family. Even if you have to go away on a business trip, there is still a level of excitement that comes with hopping on a plane or boat to a distant land. But there, obviously, is something you always need whenever you’re heading abroad and that is your passport. Now, once you’ve used your passport at the airport or in customs, you probably don’t need to show it for the rest of the trip. So what should you do with it? You can keep it in a hotel safe, but then you have the possibility of forgetting it. That’s why you need a passport holder to accompany you on your next voyage. A passport holder will keep your passport with you but tucked away enough that it’s not just loose in your pocket or purse. We’ve highlighted three great options for you to check out before you head out on your next trip.

Always look good while traveling

For those of us who want to travel with a little bit of style, leather is always a good option. The Villini Leather RFID Blocking US Passport Holder will look good and keep your info secure. With its dimensions of 5.5″ x 4″ x 0.35″, it easily fits a US passport. But there are additional storage areas in the holder, such as slots for four cards and a money pocket. That means you don’t even have to bring your regular wallet from home and you can just carry this around with you. Now, this passport holder won’t just open while it’s in your bag, possibly allowing the contents to fall out. Instead, this has a snap button to keep it closed, which we found was a convenient way to keep your things secured. It will hold your travel documents and prevent any type of scanning of your cards, thanks to the built-in RFID blocking. Two really cool features on the outside of the holder are the 3D designs to remind you of home. The front has the United States Coat of Arms seal and the back has an imprint of the Brooklyn Bridge. This is a great option for both men and women.

Key Features:

Additional storage areas

Snap button closure

United States Coat of Arms seal

Don’t lose it

If you’d feel safer keeping your passport completely out of sight and hard to reach (or steal for that matter), then you can opt for a neck passport holder and the Lewis N. Clark RFID Blocking Stash Neck Wallet, Travel Pouch + Passport Holder is a solid choice. This RFID-lined pouch blocks against unwanted scans, ensuring your personal information is safe. It stops identity thieves in their tracks. The entire holder is made of a rip-stop nylon, so it’s durable, breathable and lightweight, so you won’t even realize you’re wearing it when you slip it on over your neck and neither will pickpockets. The back layer has a wicking lining that moves moisture away and dries quickly. It will resist odors, mildew and shrinking, so that it’s always comfortable to wear. There are multiple different compartments to help store your passport, electronics, travel documents, money or coins. It measures 7.5″ x 5.5″, meaning it’s large enough for your things but thin enough to not be a burden. It’s a perfectly acceptable way to carry what you need when you’re on a trip. It comes in five different colors and the strap can be adjusted to fit more properly on the wearer. The zippers are self-repairing, so you won’t need to take tools out to undo a stuck one.

Key Features:

RFID-lined pouch

Back layer has a wicking lining

Comes in five colors

Find one that fits your style

With a wider design to easily fit a passport, the PASCACOO Passport Holder Cover Wallet will keep your travel documents organized. It has a RFID blocking shield on the inside of the lining to protect your info. Not only does it have the blocking shield, but it also has slots for cards, boarding passes, and money, in addition to the passport spot. It also comes with a pin that can be used on your iPhone or other mobile phones to easily swap out the SIM card when you’re traveling internationally. But the real aspect of this passport holder that we loved is the elastic band that keeps it closed. It has multiple functions, allowing you to put it in your pocket, clip it to your hand or slide it onto the pull rod of your suitcase. It will stay stationary while keeping your identity safe. It is made from high-quality synthetic leather that is eco-friendly and soft to the touch. You can choose the basic brown leather or, if you prefer, you can opt for nine different colors, including purple, rose red, and earthy yellow, to name a few. It comes with a one-year warranty.

Key Features:

Comes with a pin for swapping out SIM cards

Can clip to your hand

Comes in nine colors

Use it to carry a lot

Making sure all of your items are safe, the Zero Grid Passport Wallet will do just that. With a nylon lining and a zipper closure, this keeps everything in place. It holds four to 10 credit cards, tickets, money, passport, ID, and more. It comes with a micro travel pen to fill out customs documents if you are travelling internationally. It is equipped with RFID block technology and this comes in two different colors. You’ll also get exclusive trip assurance from Zero Grid that will reimburse you up to $300 if something gets stolen from the passport wallet. It also comes with global lost and found tags.

Key Features:

Holds four to 10 credit cards

Nylon lining and zipper closure

Exclusive trip assurance

Save some money

You’re probably spending a lot on your trip so don’t worry about the cost of your passport holder when you get the Casmonal Passport Holder. This is a cost-effective option for you and each one says, “and so the adventure begins” on the front of it. There are 16 options you can choose from, as it comes in multiple colors and with or without tags. This is great for holding travel essentials and has an inner RFID blocking shield. Made from genuine leather, you’ll love the feel of it.

Key Features:

Cost-effective

Comes in multiple colors

Made from genuine leather

