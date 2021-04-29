If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Sick of staring at that ugly colored wall that was there when you moved in? Do something about it finally and paint over it with a color you actually want to look at. But if you don’t want to touch the beautiful crown molding or the baseboards, you need a way to protect the areas that you don’t want to paint. That’s where painter’s tape comes in. This will help you outline certain spots that you are going to avoid and will give you better and straighter edges. Allowing you to show contrast between colors, this can also mark out designs that you can paint into your wall. Not all painter’s tapes are the same, so we’ve taken the liberty of showing you which ones you can pick up for your home. Here are our picks for the best rolls of painter’s tape.

Get multiple rolls while you’re at it

Giving you more than one roll at a time, the ScotchBlue Original Multi-Surface Painter’s Tape lets you pick how much you need. Not only can you choose how many rolls of tape you need, you can also choose the width. This is offered in 0.77″, 0.94″, 1.41″, 1.88″ and 2.83″ in width while the roll options are 1, 2, 3, 6, or 24. This tape will stay on your surface for 14 days and then will remove cleanly without leaving any damage or stickiness behind. It is both UV- and sunlight-resistant while taking almost no time to set. Once you’ve laid it down, give it 30 to 60 minutes before painting. Make sure to clean and dust the surface before placing it down, as that will give you the optimal performance. One roll will cover a 15′ x 15′ room.

Key Features:

Comes in five widths and you can get up to 24 rolls

Stays on surfaces for 14 days

Once it’s removed, there won’t be any stickiness or residue left behind

Scotch Painter's Tape 2090-24EP6 ScotchBlue Original Multi-Surface Painter's Tape 2090-24EVP.94… List Price:$41.40 Price:$19.16 ($3.19 / Pack) You Save:$22.24 (54%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Nail the coat around the wood trim

Ideal for narrow areas, the FROGTAPE 1358463 Multi-Surface Painter’s Tape with PAINTBLOCK is a great choice. This roll measures 0.94″ in width and 60 yards in length. It has medium adhesion that makes it perfect for use on cured painted walls, wood trim, glass and metal. This will remain up for up to 21 days on an interior or for up to seven days if it’s in direct sunlight. The patented Paint Block technology keeps paint out and the lines sharper. It comes in green so you’ll be able to distinctly see the lines.

Key Features:

Remains up for 21 days on an interior

Medium adhesion for cured painted walls, wood trim, glass and metal

Patented Paint Block technology keeps paint out

FROGTAPE 1358463 Multi-Surface Painter's Tape with PAINTBLOCK, Medium Adhesion, 0.94" Wide x 60… List Price:$12.59 Price:$5.47 You Save:$7.12 (57%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Don’t struggle removing it

Providing you with an easy time when you’re done with a certain section of the wall, the Duck Clean Release Blue Painter’s Tape will stand up to the challenge. This is ideal for a variety of surfaces, as it works on painted walls, wood trim, glass, wood, and metal. You’ll get three rolls of this great tape, providing you with plenty to use for all of your painting jobs. It is UV-resistant, allowing you to use it indoors or outdoors. You can keep it up for 14 days before removing it. Because of the medium adhesion, it is a breeze to remove and it won’t leave behind any kind of residue.

Key Features:

A breeze to remove, even after 14 days

Ideal for a variety of surfaces

Comes in a pack of three

Duck Clean Release Blue Painter's Tape 2-Inch (1.88-Inch x 60-Yard), 3 Rolls, 180 Total Yards,… Price:$24.99 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Keep it up for a long time

Map out what you’re going to do well in advance before you actually paint it when you use the XFasten Professional Blue Painter’s Tape. This tape has anti-bleeding properties that will deliver sharp lines and narrow edges. This will remove cleanly without any sticky residue and it is extremely cost-efficient. This is ideal for paint jobs that need a seamless design. The tape will stay up for 60 days, even if it is in direct sunlight. This can be used on delicate finishes and it is resistant to moisture and humidity. It’ll work inside or outside of your home.

Key Features:

Removes cleanly without any sticky residue

Anti-bleeding properties

Will stay up for 60 days

XFasten Professional Blue Painters Tape (2.5-Inches x 60-Yards (Single Pack)) Price:$10.99 ($10.99 / Count) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

It won’t matter if your baseboard is painted or not

Easy to apply, the IPG ProMask Blue, 14-Day Painter’s Tape is designed for exposure to sunlight. It can be left up for 14 days and it exhibits secure adhesion as well as easy removal. This will stick on unpainted or painted baseboards, as well as on lacquer or polyurethane-coated surfaces. Unfinished wood or wallpaper won’t pose a problem neither.

Key Features:

Stays up for 14 days

Exhibits secure adhesion

Will stick on unpainted or painted baseboards

IPG ProMask Blue, 14-Day Painter's Tape, 1.41" x 60 yd, Blue, (Single Roll) Price:$6.76 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now