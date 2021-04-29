If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Believe it or not, some people still like to print out papers to work with. Not everything online or on the computer is easy for everyone to read. There are plenty of folks who prefer to have a memo written out for them to read or like to hand in a paper on actual paper. If you’re someone who does prefer the written word to be actually written out, you know some sheets of paper are more important than others. In order to keep the integrity of paper, as computer paper is notoriously thin, you’ll want some protection. Page or sheet protectors will house the important papers for you, so if you’re putting together a notebook or presentation, it’ll be secure. You can slide your papers into the protectors to extend the life of your sheets. It makes all the sense in the world to keep your most important documents in page protectors, so why don’t you have any yet? Don’t worry because we’ve done some legwork for you. Below, we’ve highlighted our picks for the best page and sheet protectors to cover you. Let’s take a look.

Store them in your three-ring

Ideal for putting in three ring binders, the Blue Summit Supplies Sheet Protectors will do the job. Each one of the protectors comes with 11 holes, so you’ll be able to line it up with just about any three-ring binder. You can choose between a pack of 200 or 400 protectors, depending on your need. Each one measures 0.08mm thick, so they are paper thin, pun intended. They are all acid-free and PVC-free with a clear plastic design, so you’ll still be able to read your pages even when they are inside the protectors. These measure 9.25″ x 11.25″, so they’ll fit 8.5″ x 11″ letter paper easily. This is a great set for your home, office, or studio.

Remember what you had

Do you seem to end up as your family’s historian whether you like it or not? Keep important documents that you’ll need to reference again with the help of the Better Office Products Sheet Protectors. In this pack, you’ll get 200 sheet protectors, which gives you plenty to work with. These are safe for archiving, as they’ll keep your pages secured and in place, so if you have to move them, they’ll remain. You load it from the top and once the page is in, the protector is more secure. These are non-stick and non-glare, so reading is easy.

Make sure you have enough

If you’re buying supplies for your office, then you should probably opt for a large pack like the Ktrio Sheet Protectors 600 Pack. Each sheet protector can hold 8.5″ x 11″ papers and they are all 0.1mm thick. The top loading feature is easy to use and the edges are reinforced, as are the holes. The three holes for three-ring binders are steady and sturdy. Made from acid-free and archival-safe polypropylene, these won’t lift copy off of papers. The ink will stay on your pages, guaranteed. You can use these for recipes, photos, certificates and so much more.

See the contents clearly

You want to make sure you can read your documents through the sheet protectors. With the Samsill 200 Non-Glare Heavyweight Sheet Protectors, you’ll be able to do just that. These measure 0.084mm of thickness, providing you with a solid amount of reinforcement. This combined polypropylene and a reinforcement strip to make it last even longer than other protectors. All of the sheet protectors feature a slightly textured finish that provides a reduced glare while still offering contact clarity for you to see through. You won’t have to worry about ink transferring with these over your pages.

Don’t spend a ton of money

For those who need some quality bang for your buck, reach for the Avery Heavyweight Non-Glare Sheet Protectors. These come in packs of 25, 50, 100, 200, 250, 500, or 1,000. You’ll be able to insert the pages at the top and enjoy the non-glare and superior thickness. This is a cost-effective option that provides excellent long term protection for your documents. You can even store old photos in here to keep them from decaying. They are versatile as well, as you can write on them in order to better label what it is you’re protecting. They can fit in notebooks and binders as well.

