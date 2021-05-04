If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

The stress of finding a new place to live is a specific kind that combines panic, exhaustion, and the eye of an art critic, examining every nook and cranny of a home. When you do finally find your next abode, it may take a while to work through the paperwork. Once that’s done, the realization will hit you that you need to pack up your stuff in order to get it from Point A to Point B. While that may seem easy, even if you live in a studio apartment, you still have to prepare. What can you use to make your life and move easier? We’ve taken a look at some of the best packing and moving supplies and want to share our findings. We are specifically interested in finding what can protect your breakable items from shattering. Nobody wants to open a box of dishes and realize they are in the market for some new ones. Make sure your candles make it to their next destination by reading our picks below.

Protect your porcelain

We all have breakable possessions, some which mean more than others. But all of them should be protected. Wrapping up smaller glasses in newspaper is a smart way to protect it before it gets put into a bin or box. With the Bryco Goods Packing Paper Sheets for Moving, you’ll have a good amount for your home. A package comes with 10 pounds of paper or 320 sheets for you to use. You can start by laying it flat on a surface with the item you want to wrap up placed on top. Rolling and stuffing the ends helps keep your item intact. Each sheet is 27″ x 17″ and this provides a more sustainable alternative to bubble wrap. Plus, you can use this to line the bottom of your boxes as well, adding more insulation. It’s also easy to write on to best differentiate your items.

Key Features:

Comes in a 10 pound pack

320 sheets

More sustainable than bubble wrap

Cushion your China

Whether you’re moving things yourself or have hired professional movers, you want to make sure everything is simple to grab and transport. By using DAT Pack Foam Sheets, your dishes are sure to be easier to move. This is a pack of 100 foam sheets that each measure 12″ x 12″. They are each 1/16″ thick and offer a combined 1,200″ of combined length. This provides protective cushioning, making it perfect for fragile items. It’s reusable, so you can keep these around for the next time you move or keep things stored in them until you need to use them. Made from high quality, commercial grade material, this is made in the United States.

Key Features:

Pack of 100 foam sheets

Each are 1/16″ thick

Made from commercial grade materials

Keep your boxes closed

We have all done a terrible job of packing before. You haven’t always been a super efficient packer and you likely have packed a box way too full before. You need to make sure it stays closed during the move, which is what makes 18″ Stretch Film/Wrap by International Plastic Co. such a good investment. This is 1,200 feet of 18″ stretch film that will protect your household items. These have lower gauge and offer more plastic for the same weight. With up to 500% of stretch ability, it is easier to use and unwrap. This sticks to itself for a definitive seal. The more it stretches, the more the adhesive is activated. Wrap your boxes completely with this.

Key Features:

Lower gauge to offer more plastic for the weight

Sticks to itself

1,200 feet of 18″ stretch film

Utilize the bubbles

While it is super fun to pop the bubbles, they do provide important packing purpose. The UBoxes Small Bubble Cushioning Wrap is ideal for your move. The small 3/16″ bubble cushion comes in rolls that are 175 feet by 12″. There are perforations every foot, allowing you to wrap off a sheet with ease. Made of clear, strong, polyethylene material, you can wrap up your items and secure them. Perfect for knick-knacks, glassware, China, pictures, and home décor, it can come in handy in a lot of different ways.

Key Features:

Small 3/16″ bubble cushion

Rolls are 175 feet by 12″

Perforated every foot

For larger items

If you have some bigger, breakable items that you want to ensure are safe, consider using the SunshineColdwater Industrial Air Pillows. Made of HDPE, it’s stronger than many that are made from LDPE and more built to last. It fills extra space in a box to keep items in place. This maintains package shape and integrity. Eco-friendly, these are safe to use with your boxes. Each pillow is perforated on each side, so you’ll be able to rip and place them however you want. You’ll get 340 of them in a pack.

Key Features:

340 come in a pack

Fills extra space in a box

Perforated to cut apart

