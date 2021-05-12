If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Origami is one of the most delicate forms of art there is. It takes patience, discipline, soft hands, and superior folding skills to master. But it also takes a specific kind of paper. Origami paper can be folded easily and holds its shapes long after you’ve folded it. It is often extremely colorful, which gives you more usability when it comes to choosing your designs. Origami allows you a lot of flexibility in terms of creativity. If you want to make a crane, you can certainly do so. But if you want to make a dragon, you can also make that as well. The possibilities are endless and when you have a pack of origami paper, you’ll be ready to try just about anything. If there are shapes that you’ve wanted to attempt to make, now is the time. We’ve hand selected our favorite packs of origami paper to give you an idea of what to get your hands on to perfect your swan. Let’s take a look at our picks.

Grab a bundle

For a supreme pack that will not only give you paper but also designs to make, the Origami Craze Origami Paper 500 Sheets is a great choice. This is an ultimate color economy pack, so you’ll receive 500 sheets of paper that come in 20 different colors. The colors are bright and vibrant, while being the same on both sides of the sheet. Each piece of paper will hold a crease and won’t curl at the edges, as some paper is known to do. Every one is 6″ x 6″, the most popular and common size for origami folding. Along with this purchase comes a 100-page downloadable e-book that will provide you with 100 designs and step-by-step instructions on how to achieve them.

Colors are bright and vibrant

20 different colors

500 sheets

Learn how to do origami

With 200 sheets of paper, you can feel free to try out the BUBU Origami Paper Double Sided Color pack. This is great for students, teachers, and beginners who are just learning how to do origami. The same color is on both sides of each sheet, and there are 20 different colors that you can choose from in this pack. Each piece of paper is AZO-free, so it doesn’t have any type of smell or fragrance. They are 6″ x 6″, so they are easier to fold and the folds will hold. The edges for this paper won’t curl and the entire pack is non-toxic.

AZO-free paper

Edges won’t curl

Same color on both sides

Enjoy the designs and patterns

Packed with a ton of different patterns and prints, the MozArt Supplies Origami Paper Set is for kids and adults. This comes with 120 sheets of 40 different patterns, so you’ll have three pieces of paper per pattern. Each sheet has a patterned side and a plain side, so you’ll be able to mix and match with your designs. Some of the designs included are floral, checkered, animals, geometric shapes, fruit, cupcakes, and more. This is a versatile family activity that has been a Japanese tradition for centuries. You’ll be making flowers, cranes, roses, dragons, animals, fish, dogs, elephants, birds, and owls in no time.

40 different patterns

Versatile family activity

Each sheet has a patterned side and a plain side

It comes in a book

Coming in a book that’s easy to rip out the paper, the Tuttle Publishing Origami Paper 500 Sheets Kaleidoscope Patterns provides you with a lot of sheets to work with. You’ll get 12 unique designs, with 40 sheets per design, so you’ll have plenty to use. The patterns are on both sides, so you don’t have to worry about folding it on one particular side. Each one is 6″ x 6″ and the colors are vibrant and bright. The book includes instructions on eight simple origami projects, so you can learn those and then venture out to more challenging designs and creations.

12 unique designs

500 sheets

Includes instructions

Use it all the time

Packing more sheets of paper than other of our choices, the DOURA Origami Paper 750 Sheet Economy Pack has got you covered. Not only do you get 750 sheets for your folding pleasure, but you get them in 25 different colors. Each piece of paper is double-sided with color, so you won’t get a white side on the back. Every sheet is thick enough to fold but not thin enough to tear easily. It is AZO-free and eco-friendly, as there aren’t any bad smells. If you make a mistake, you can refold these without ruining the design. They are forgiving in that way.

750 sheets

25 different colors

Eco-friendly

