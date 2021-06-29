Best Outdoor Trash Can

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

One of the most important chores for all kids growing up is to take out the trash. Everybody has had to do it before, whether it’s lugging it outside or just to the indoor chute. Learning responsibility can be messy and smelly but, for those who have to go outside, it’s made simpler with a good outdoor trash can at your home. Whether you have to take your garbage out to the street or to the local dump for pickup, you need a place to stash your trash. After the garbage bag in your indoor trash can becomes full, get it out of your house. We’ve found these great options to help you on your search for an outdoor trash can, so you can make the chore of getting rid of your garbage easier.

Make sure it looks nice

Image source: Suncast/Amazon

Enhancing any backyard, the Suncast 33 Gallon Outdoor Trash Can is a great accessory for a patio or deck. It is made from durable resin that will last in any weather and any season. The lid latches onto the can, so it won’t blow off on a windy day. The wicker design helps it blend in to most backyard settings. It measures 15.75″ x 16″ x 31.6″, giving you plenty of space to fill. This trash can makes your patio or deck look neat and tidy.

Key Features:

Wicker design blends in

Lid latches onto the can

Makes your patio or deck look neat and tidy

Bring it to the street without much hassle

Image source: Toter/Amazon

Making trips down the driveway a breeze, the Toter 25564-R1209 Residential Heavy Duty Two Wheeled Trash Can is specially engineered to roll easily. It holds up to 64 gallons in its large frame and is compatible with automated or semi-automated curbside pickup. The bottom wear strip adds stability and the thick wheels make maneuvering it simple. Even when it’s full, it is designed to tip with no problem. This can has a 10 to 15-year service life. The low and narrow profile will squeeze through your door or gate.

Key Features:

Bottom wear strip adds stability

Thick wheels are made for maneuvering

Low and narrow profile squeezes through a door or gate

Durable and easy to pick up

Image source: Rubbermaid/Amazon

Built to last, the Rubbermaid Commercial Products FG263200 RED BRUTE Heavy-Duty Round Trash Can will get the job done. It is guaranteed to never warp, crack or fade, thanks to its UV inhibitor and quality construction. The rounded handles make picking it up easy and the reinforced base also has a place for your hand when you are dumping the trash can. It has venting channels that make quick work of lifting a liner out of the trash can. The rim has a ribbed structure that’s enforced to prevent crushing. Multiple of these trash cans can be stacked inside one another. They come in sizes ranging from 10 gallons to 55 gallons.

Key Features:

Guaranteed to never warp, crack or fade

Venting channels

Ribbed structure on the rim

Come at it from all angles

Image source: Safco/Amazon

Similar to ones you may see in public parks, the Safco Products Canmeleon Outdoor/Indoor Recessed Panel Trash Can gives you openings for your garbage. Rather than just one slit to toss your items out in, there are four in this lid. It is a square garbage can that can hold up to 38 gallons of waste. The fluted panel design on the sides is appealing and each opening measures 13″W x 6″H. It won’t warp or fade, as it is made from durable, high-density polyethylene. The telescoping base hides standard trash bags and the bottom is recessed 1″ to provide air circulation in case of a fire. There are also built-in UV inhibitors.

Key Features:

Won’t warp or fade

Fluted panel design

Square garbage can

Take care of your dog’s business

Image source: Brabantia/Amazon

If you don't want to mix your dog's poop bags in with your normal garbage in your garage, hang up the Brabantia Waste Bin. This has a detachable lid and is easy to put up. It can be mounted on a wall, so you can keep it outside near the garage. You can also keep it on the ground and it will stand up. This holds 6L and the bin liners are 100% compostable. It comes in multiple colors and won't take in normal rain with the lid closed. When trash day comes, you can open it up and dump the poop bags in your bigger trash can and take it to the street.

Key Features:

Detachable lid

100% compostable bin liners

Can be mounted on a wall