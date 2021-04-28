Best Outdoor Storage Box

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Decorating a backyard can be fun, stressful, but ultimately rewarding. Choosing loungers, setting up a pool, or planting a garden can all fill out your yard and make it look beautiful. But what can you do with all the extra patio accessories that come with decorating? An outdoor storage box is a great answer to your storage problems. With any of these outdoor boxes, you can store things such as cushions, gardening tools, pool equipment, or whatever else you’d like to hide away for the moment. Rather than shoving them in a garage or shed, keep them close by in a box so you can easily grab them when they are needed. With any of the boxes we’ve handpicked for you, you’ll enjoy an aesthetically pleasing look of storing your items.

Handles major work

With an interior capacity of 130 gallons, the Lifetime 60040 Deck Box will be able to store just about anything. The dimensions are 60″ x 24″ x 26.3″ and it has a controlled lockable lid with spring hinges that opens greater than 90 degrees, so it won’t slam shut. It is made from a rigid high-density polyethylene that won’t fade, crack or break. It has a weather- and water-resistant seal to keep your things dry. Assembling it is extremely simple and it can be used as a bench.

Dimensions are 60″ x 24″ x 26.3″

Made from rigid high-density polyethylene

Weather- and water-resistant seal

Great for a couple

Featuring a stylish wood-paneled finish and texture, the Keter Westwood Plastic Deck Storage Container Box is a nice upgrade for any backyard. Offering 150 gallons of storage capacity, it is sturdy and can be used as a bench seat for two adults on the patio or deck. It has a flat lid that has an automatic opening mechanism and design to make sure things placed on top of the storage box won’t slide off. The durable, UV-protected plastic can be left outside all year round without wearing. It’s simple to assemble in a matter of minutes.

150 gallons of storage capacity

Flat lid with automatic opening mechanism

UV-protected plastic

Add this to your small backyard

If a wicker style is more to your liking, you’ll love the Suncast 73 Gallon Resin Wicker Patio Storage Box. It has a water-resistant poly resin construction that won’t fade or rust over time. Rain water flows off the top of the box, so it won’t pool on the lid and drip onto your valuable stored equipment. It measures 41″ x 21″ x 22″, making it the right size to fit into a corner or smaller area of your backyard. It will match many different types of furniture, thanks to its mocha color.

Water-resistant poly resin construction

Rain water flows off the top

Fits into a corner or smaller area

Have it stand up for easier use

If you’re looking for a vertical storage box, look no further than the Cosco Outdoor Living Large Lockable Package Delivery and Storage Box. Measuring 22″ x 20.5″ x 33.25″, it stands upright. You can put this in the front of your house by the front door, so that mailmen or carriers can place packages inside. This is a great way to stop possible package thieves. It also works great for storage for the back of your home as well. This keeps items private and hidden. The interior volume is 6.3 cubic feet and the durable construction is made out of weather-resistant, double wall panels. It comes in either gray or brown and has an angled design with a shingled roof that blends into your decorations.

Measures 22″ x 20.5″ x 33.25″

Great way to stop possible package thieves

Interior volume is 6.3 cubic feet

Find more ways to utilize it

Whether you’re opening it up or stacking items inside it, the HOMSPARK Horizontal Storage Shed could be right for you. This is made from 100% HPDE, so it has no odor and won’t fade in the sun. You likely won’t ever have to do any maintenance on this either. The resin twin wall panels strengthen it. You can store all kinds of items in here, including tools, toys, or even 32 gallon trash cans. You can add shelving to make it more organized (shelving sold separately). You can assemble this in an hour and it helps you clean up the clutter in your garage, shed, or backyard. It is simple but fashionable. It can be stored while open, as it measures 50″ x 29″ x 41″.

Resin twin wall panels

Can add shelving

Simple but fashionable

