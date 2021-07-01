If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Whether you’re a total novice who only cooks on occasion or an amateur chef who regularly prepares feasts for your family, you undoubtedly know that not all frying pans are created equal. They have different feels, different weights and balance, they disperse heat differently, and the quality of nonstick surfaces can vary dramatically. Need help finding the perfect pan for you? We’ve tested more options than we can count, and you’ll find our top picks for the best nonstick frying pan right here.

A frying pan for one

Image source: Cuisinart/Amazon

Home cooks in search of a simple and inexpensive nonstick frying pan will find that the Cuisinart 622-20 Chef’s Classic Nonstick Hard-Anodized 8-Inch Open Skillet is a fantastic option. This 8-inch pan features hard anodized metal that is stronger than stainless steel, and it’s water resistant since it’s not porous. The quantanium nonstick interior of the frying pan is reinforced with titanium so it’ll last for years and years, and it couldn’t be any easier to clean.

Key Features:

Quantanium nonstick interior

Stronger than stainless steel

Easy to clean

The nonstick frying pan that alerts you

Image source: T-fal/Amazon

If you’re looking for the perfect large nonstick frying pan that’ll let you cook up an entire large meal in one go, the T-fal Heatmaster Nonstick Thermo-Spot Heat Indicator Fry Pan Cookware is our pick. This is ultra durable, scratch-resistant, and sapphire-infused. This has a triple coated layer that will last a lifetime. It is safe to use it with metal utensils. It has built-in thermo spot technology that indicates when the cookware reaches the right temperature to begin cooking. You can even put this in the oven for 350°F.

Key Features:

Built-in thermo spot technology

Scratch-resistant

Sapphire-infused

Do more with this nonstick frying pan

Image source: All-Clad/Amazon

If you fancy yourself something of a whiz in the kitchen, you’re probably willing to pay a bit extra for the kind of quality you’ll only find in premium cookware. And when it comes to premium frying pans, the All-Clad 4114 NS R2 Stainless Steel Nonstick Fry Pan is as good as it gets. This fantastic 14-inch pan is made of three layers of stainless steel that sandwich an aluminum core for perfectly even heat distribution. A layer of professional-grade nonstick is bonded to interior of the pan, and it’s scratch-resistant so it’ll last for the life of the cookware.

Key Features:

14-inch with three layers

Aluminum core

Scratch-resistant

Move it from burner to burner

Image source: Anolon/Amazon

The Anolon Advanced Hard-Anodized Nonstick 14-Inch Skillet is long-lasting. This great nonstick pan has a helper handle in addition to the main handle, so it’s easy to transfer securely. It features a convenient Anolon SureGrip helper and the heavy-duty construction is hard-anodized. This gives quick and even heat distribution. This will help reduce hot spots that can burn foods. This is safe to put in the oven up to 400°F. This comes in multiple sizes and even a deep skillet option.

Key Features:

Anolon SureGrip helper handle

Heavy-duty construction

Reduces hot spots that can burn foods

Be impressed by the coating

Image source: Swiss Diamond/Amazon

The Swiss Diamond Nonstick Fry Pan with Lid is made in Switzerland. This is a professional-grade lidded frying pan with a nonstick surface that’s actually reinforced with diamond crystals. The nonstick surface is patented and it is made from cast aluminum. The oven-safe design can withstand temperatures up to 500°F. There is a stay-cool ergonomic handle that provides you with the ability to safely grab it, even when it is cooking. The lid that it comes with is made from see-through tempered glass and the knob doubles as a steam vent.

Key Features:

Stay-cool ergonomic handle

Oven-safe design

Lid has a knob that doubles as a steam vent

