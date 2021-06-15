If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Peace and quiet can be pure bliss. Being able to turn off the noise around you is such a sublime feeling and one that is not often enjoyed. For people who seek out the quiet, they are probably going camping or live in an area where there aren’t many other people. But for those who live busy and hectic lives in cities, searching for quiet can be difficult. If you’re someone who travels a lot, especially on planes or trains, you’re often times not looking to hear other people’s conversations or a child crying around you. You just want to listen to your show you’re watching or the music you’re listening to. That’s where noise-cancelling headphones are a must. These will drown out the sounds around you, allowing you to focus on what is being played into your ears. It also provides you a way to escape whenever you need. Take a look at our picks for the best noise-cancelling headphones below and enjoy the serenity.

Mesmerize those around you

Image source: Sony/Amazon

Amazed by the design, the Sony Noise Cancelling Headphones WH1000XM3 are sleek. You can choose between black or silver, depending on how sharp you want to look. These feature industry-leading active noise-cancelling technology that lends a personalized, virtually soundproof experience. You can still wear this when you want to make a phone call, as they have a built-in microphone. You’ll have the Amazon library at your display, as they have Alexa capabilities. All you’ll need to do to quiet the music is cup the right ear, and they will shut it off, so you can have a conversation. They will adjust ambient sound to your activity to deal with the best sound capabilities.

Key Features:

Features industry-leading active noise-cancelling technology

Built-in microphone

Adjusts ambient sound

Sony WH1000XM3 Noise Cancelling Headphones, Wireless Bluetooth Over the Ear Headset – Black (… List Price: $349.99 Price: $249.99 You Save: $100.00 (29%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Enjoy different levels of noise cancelling

If you want to find the best noise-cancelling options, then consider the Bose QuietComfort 35 II Wireless Bluetooth Headphones. These feature three levels of world-class noise-cancellation for better listening experiences. These are also Alexa-enabled for voice access to music, information, and more. They have noise-rejecting dual microphones to produce optimum voice pickup and clear sound. You’ll enjoy balanced audio at any level and Bluetooth pairing is hassle-free. They are Bose AR-enabled to let you lose yourself in an audio-only version of augmented reality.

Key Features:

Three levels of noise-cancellation

Alexa-enabled

Bose AR-enabled for audio-only augmented reality

Bose QuietComfort 35 II Wireless Bluetooth Headphones, Noise-Cancelling, with Alexa Voice Contr… List Price: $349.00 Price: $249.00 You Save: $100.00 (29%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Don’t break the bank

Image source: Anker Soundcore/Amazon

Headphones can be extremely expensive, but if you’re looking for a great option that won’t kill your savings, check out the Anker Soundcore Life Q20 Hybrid Active Noise Cancelling Headphones. These will reduce noise up to 90% and the technology can detect and cancel out a wider range of low and mid-frequency noises. You’ll enjoy 100% stronger bass, thanks to the BassUp technology. This boasts up to 40 hours of playtime on a single charge. Even five minutes of charging can give you four hours of listening. The 40mm dynamic drivers produce Hi-Res audio.

Key Features:

Technology can detect and cancel out noises

BassUp technology for stronger bass

Up to 40 hours of playtime

Anker Soundcore Life Q20 Hybrid Active Noise Cancelling Headphones, Wireless Over Ear Bluetooth… Price: $49.99 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Pick your style

Image source: Beats/Amazon

Beats Studio3 Wireless Noise Cancelling Over-Ear Headphones can help you define your own personal style. These are high performance wireless noise-cancelling headphones that come in multiple colors. You can choose between shadow grey, matte black, red, blue, white, defiant black-red, and midnight black. The Active Noise Cancelling technology blocks external noise and the transparency helps you stay aware of your surroundings. They features the Apple W1 Headphone Chip and industry-leading Bluetooth for extended range and fewer dropouts. It’s compatible with both iOS and Android systems. These fold easily to make them portable.

Key Features:

Seven different color options

Extremely portable

High performance wireless noise-cancelling headphones

Beats Studio3 Wireless Noise Cancelling Over-Ear Headphones - Apple W1 Headphone Chip, Class 1… List Price: $349.95 Price: $199.99 You Save: $149.96 (43%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Enjoy them on your head

The COWIN E7 Active Noise Cancelling Headphones offer you 30 hours of playtime. The significant noise cancelling technology will quell your surrounding noise. They have 40mm large aperture drivers to deliver quality sound. These also feature a built-in microphone and NFC technology. You’ll love how they feel, as they have professional protein earpads and a 90° swiveling earcups that lay nicely on your ears. These are meant for long-time listening comfort. They feature a powerful Bluetooth function for connectivity.

Key Features:

Built-in microphone and NFC technology

Professional protein earpads and a swiveling 90-degree swiveling earcups

Meant for long-time listening comfort