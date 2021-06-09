Best No-Pinch Eyelash Curler

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.
Get the flawless eyelashes you’ve always wanted and be the envy of all your friends, thanks to these tried and tested eyelash curlers. Getting ready for a night out or a day at work, lift your eyelashes with a curler so you can flaunt them. Using an eyelash curler will increase the fullness of your lashes and bend them for a more voluminous look. You can try any of these eyelash curlers to see how to up your game and get the desired look you’ve been wanting.
Handle your longer lashes
If you want to lengthen your lashes, the Brilliant Beauty Eyelash Curler is just what you’ve been looking for. The calibrated hinges guarantee uniform pressure every time and it has a longer curl surface, helping you elongate your lashes. Made from surgical grade stainless steel, the swooping design will not pull, tug, or yank at your lashes. The package comes with a satin travel bag and refill pads, so it will last for a while. The award-winning design fits all eye shapes and sizes, giving you a long-lasting look.
Key Features:
- Comes with a satin travel bag
- Fits all eye shapes and sizes
- Made from surgical grade stainless steel
Use a machine instead
JAPONESQUE Go Curl Eyelash Curler is a plastic full lash curler that has a compact open cage. It features a rounded silicone rubber pad for resting your lashes on while you flip down the lever on the back. Squeezing it gently, it produces beautiful curls. There is a pad refill stored at the base of the machine, providing you quick and simple changes. It works with natural and fake lashes, giving you more flexibility. You can use it before mascara is applied and with its small size, it is easily packed and stored.
Key Features:
- Pad refill stored at the base
- Rounded silicone rubber pad
- Works with natural and fake lashes
Don’t worry about it sliding down
The Kaasage Eyelash Curler is equipped with advanced silicone pressure pads so your lashes won’t slip while you’re using it. It will give you a uniform curl and only takes 10-15 seconds of use to produce a consistent look. The spring loaded lash curler can be used with all eye shapes easily and the curling process can be repeated as many times as needed. The metal clamp won’t crack. It’s built to last and can easily be stored in a bathroom drawer or cabinet. The package includes five extra silicone pads for future use.
Key Features:
- Spring loaded lash curler
- Easily stored in a bathroom drawer or cabinet
- Includes five extra silicone pads
Get your eyes just right
Thanks to the versatility it provides, the Hizek 3 in 1 Mini Eyelash Curler Kit is a great addition to your vanity. This comes with as an eyelash curler, a mini partial curler, and eyelash extension tweezers. It also includes four pieces of mini partial curler pads and four pieces of big partial curler pads. This fits all eye shapes and will help you curl the perfect eyelash in one move. The curved design makes your eyelashes more curled. It is comfortable with a non-slip handle that makes it easy to use for anybody with any size of hand. This won’t pinch or pull.
Key Features:
- Three-in-one device
- Four pieces of mini curler pads
- Four pieces of big curler pads
Don’t spend much
The COVERGIRL Makeup Masters Eyelash Curler comes with one in a pack. It is a gentle way to curl your lashes and is safe to use if you’re trying an advanced technique. It is a cost-effective option as it can be brought with you in your purse or travel kit or kept in your vanity or bathroom drawer. This will last for a good amount of time.
Key Features:
- Cost-effective option
- Safe to use
- Gentle way to curl your lashes