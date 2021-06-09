Best No-Pinch Eyelash Curler

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Get the flawless eyelashes you’ve always wanted and be the envy of all your friends, thanks to these tried and tested eyelash curlers. Getting ready for a night out or a day at work, lift your eyelashes with a curler so you can flaunt them. Using an eyelash curler will increase the fullness of your lashes and bend them for a more voluminous look. You can try any of these eyelash curlers to see how to up your game and get the desired look you’ve been wanting.

Handle your longer lashes

Image source: Brilliant Beauty/Amazon

If you want to lengthen your lashes, the Brilliant Beauty Eyelash Curler is just what you’ve been looking for. The calibrated hinges guarantee uniform pressure every time and it has a longer curl surface, helping you elongate your lashes. Made from surgical grade stainless steel, the swooping design will not pull, tug, or yank at your lashes. The package comes with a satin travel bag and refill pads, so it will last for a while. The award-winning design fits all eye shapes and sizes, giving you a long-lasting look.

Key Features:

Comes with a satin travel bag

Fits all eye shapes and sizes

Made from surgical grade stainless steel

Brilliant Beauty Eyelash Curler with Satin Bag & Refill Pads - Award Winning - No Pinching, Jus… List Price: $9.97 Price: $8.97 ($8.97 / Count) You Save: $1.00 (10%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Use a machine instead

Image source: JAPONESQUE/Amazon

JAPONESQUE Go Curl Eyelash Curler is a plastic full lash curler that has a compact open cage. It features a rounded silicone rubber pad for resting your lashes on while you flip down the lever on the back. Squeezing it gently, it produces beautiful curls. There is a pad refill stored at the base of the machine, providing you quick and simple changes. It works with natural and fake lashes, giving you more flexibility. You can use it before mascara is applied and with its small size, it is easily packed and stored.

Key Features:

Pad refill stored at the base

Rounded silicone rubber pad

Works with natural and fake lashes

Japonesque Go Curl Pocket Eyelash Curler-Black Price: $11.00 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Don’t worry about it sliding down

Image source: Kaasage/Amazon

The Kaasage Eyelash Curler is equipped with advanced silicone pressure pads so your lashes won’t slip while you’re using it. It will give you a uniform curl and only takes 10-15 seconds of use to produce a consistent look. The spring loaded lash curler can be used with all eye shapes easily and the curling process can be repeated as many times as needed. The metal clamp won’t crack. It’s built to last and can easily be stored in a bathroom drawer or cabinet. The package includes five extra silicone pads for future use.

Key Features:

Spring loaded lash curler

Easily stored in a bathroom drawer or cabinet

Includes five extra silicone pads

Kaasage Eyelash Curler with Pads - Lash Curler with Eyebrow Tweezer & 5 Extra Silicone Replacem… Price: $9.95 ($9.95 / Count) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Get your eyes just right

Image source: Hizek/Amazon

Thanks to the versatility it provides, the Hizek 3 in 1 Mini Eyelash Curler Kit is a great addition to your vanity. This comes with as an eyelash curler, a mini partial curler, and eyelash extension tweezers. It also includes four pieces of mini partial curler pads and four pieces of big partial curler pads. This fits all eye shapes and will help you curl the perfect eyelash in one move. The curved design makes your eyelashes more curled. It is comfortable with a non-slip handle that makes it easy to use for anybody with any size of hand. This won’t pinch or pull.

Key Features:

Three-in-one device

Four pieces of mini curler pads

Four pieces of big curler pads

Eyelash Curler,Hizek 3 in 1 Mini Eyelash Curler Kit with Partial Eyelash Curler,Eyelash Extensi… Price: $8.49 ($8.49 / Count) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Don’t spend much

Image source: COVERGIRL/Amazon

The COVERGIRL Makeup Masters Eyelash Curler comes with one in a pack. It is a gentle way to curl your lashes and is safe to use if you’re trying an advanced technique. It is a cost-effective option as it can be brought with you in your purse or travel kit or kept in your vanity or bathroom drawer. This will last for a good amount of time.

Key Features:

Cost-effective option

Safe to use

Gentle way to curl your lashes