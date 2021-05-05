If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Nespresso-compatible machines are perhaps the greatest gift a caffeine junkie could receive — and I mean that in the best way possible. It’s simply one of the most convenient and intuitive ways to make a caffeinated beverage that would otherwise require the blood, sweat, and tears of a flustered Starbucks barista. Obviously, you can opt to make your own espresso, lattes, or cappuccinos from the comfort of your own home, but the process can be laborious and the equipment that is required is often pricey, difficult to maintain, and, generally speaking, rather superfluous for the casual coffee drinker. That’s why a Nespresso-compatible machine represents the perfect medium — you’re getting delicious, full-bodied coffee drinks with a fraction of the prep time. Of course, you’re going to need to buy Nespresso capsules to make the whole operation work. They’re not all that pricey, however, and if you purchase the right ones, you’ll quickly find that the taste doesn’t differ from the freshly brewed coffee at your local café. If you’re a total “Nespresso Noob” you might want to do a little browsing, first and foremost. Lucky for you, we did a little browsing of our own. Here are some of the best Nespresso capsules for great-tasting, homemade espresso. Well, sort of homemade (you popped in the capsule in your home, didn’t you?).

Stick with the OriginalLine

It’s hard to go against the Starbucks brand for anything coffee-related, so it should come as no surprise that we found the Starbucks by Nespresso, Favorites Variety Pack to be the best option for OriginalLine Nespresso brewers. The package contains five boxes of 10 Starbucks Favorites Nespresso Capsules to make up to 50 single-serve cups. It includes a variety of Starbucks’ most famous blends, ranging from their lighter Blonde roasts to their darker, stronger roasts, including Starbucks Blonde Espresso Roast, Pike Place Roast, House Blend, Single-Origin Colombia, and Caffè Verona. The Blonde roasts are on the lower-echelon of intensity (a six), while the darker roasts go up to an 11 — the strongest on the Nespresso-line grading scale. It’s actually rather impressive just how much these Nespresso pods taste like a freshly made espresso drink at an actual Starbucks location. This can be attributed to the aluminum capsules that are designed to keep the ground coffee fresh. Of course, these pods can be used with any OriginalLine Nespresso machines, including Essenza Mini, Pixie, CitiZ, Expert, Lattissima, KitchenAid, and Creatista.

Key Features:

50 single-serve cups

Lower-echelon of intensity for Blondes

Pike Place Roast, House Blend, Single-Origin Colombia

Trust in the VertuoLine

Image source: Nespresso/Amazon

The new VertuoLine brand of Nespresso products differs from the OriginalLine versions both in taste and, perhaps more importantly, capsule size. And considering that VertuoLine capsules only come from the Nespresso brand, the easy choice here was the Nespresso Capsules VertuoLine, Barista Flavored Pack. This pack of 30 provides you with three of the best-selling coffee blends for the latest Nespresso VertuoLine System: Caramel Cookie, Vanilla Custard Pie, and Hazelino Muffin. You get ten capsules of the aforementioned medium roast blends, each with a six-level of intensity. If you’re looking for something a bit stronger, you might want to opt for a different Vertuoline variety pack, but in terms of flavor and overall smoothness, this is definitely your best bet. Perhaps best of all, each aluminum capsule — made specifically with freshness in mind — can be recycled, so the environment will certainly thank you for your purchase. Well, maybe not literally, but you know what we’re getting at.

Key Features:

Caramel Cookie, Vanilla Custard Pie, Hazelino Muffin

Six level of intensity

Recyclable

Save some green

For a Nespresso capsule blend that is both delicious and inexpensive, there’s no better option than the Lavazza Espresso Capsules. In terms of non-Nespresso brand capsules, Lavazza is clearly amongst the best, and their aromatic, delicious, and smooth tasting espresso will show you just that. This pack, in particular, provides you with 60, or double the amount you would normally get from Nespresso, AND, it’s still cheaper. This variety pack comes with six boxes of 10 single-serve Nespresso pods. Flavors include the rich Armonico (two boxes!), Decaffeinato Ricco, Avvolgente, Leggero, and Deciso. This pack also provides a wide-range of flavor intensities, from a modest four to a scintillating 10. Plus, all of the flavors are blended and roasted in Italy, ensuring they’re each of the highest of quality and taste. Of course, they’re compatible with any of the Nespresso OriginalLine machines, so just don’t make the mistake of buying these with a VertuoLine device.

Get a unique array

Image source: Gourmesso/Amazon

The Gourmesso 50 Fairtrade Flavored Espresso Capsules are compatible with OriginalLine machines. These are Fairtrade certified and boast flavored espresso capsules with bold taste and great crema. These are made without preservatives and are naturally gluten-free with no sugar added. The capsules are made from BPA-free, food grade plastic and aluminum foil tops. This flavor bundle includes 50 capsules, all of which have a five-level of intensity. You’ll get 10 Vaniglia, 10 Nocciola, 10 Noce di Cocco, 10 Cioccalato, and 10 Caramello.

Key Features:

Gluten-free

BPA-free, food grade plastic

Vaniglia, Nocciola, Noce di Cocco, Cioccalato, Caramello

For a more intense level

Image source: Peet's/Amazon

The Peet’s Coffee Espresso Capsules Variety Pack contains 40 capsules for you to pick from. You’ll get four boxes of 10 capsules and you’ll be able to explore the boldness of Peet’s signature dark espresso. Your espresso will range from intensity level 8-11, from the Ricchezza to the Nerissimo. The capsules are designed for the Nespresso Original machines: Essenza Mini, Essenza Plus, Pixie, CitiZ, Lattissima, KitchenAid, Creatista, while all offering high-pressure extraction, an exact pull, and a consistently rich crema. All of these are fully recyclable and they are made from 100% Arabica coffee.

Key Features:

Intensity level between 8-11

High-pressure extraction

Consistently rich crema

