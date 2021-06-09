Best Napkin Holders That Let You Grab Some Quickly

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

No matter what season it is, it’s a great time to eat some ribs. Whether you prefer Memphis-style barbecue, Carolina-style or love some Kansas City flavors, it’s never a bad idea to be chowing down. But if ribs aren’t your thing, there’s always wings. But that’s a whole other subset of tastes and preferences. Nobody is going to agree on exactly how to eat either of these staples, but they will agree that they need napkins to enjoy the meal. Napkins will control how you look to the world, as the last thing you want to have happen is someone you weren’t expecting to see comes upon you as you are covered in barbecue sauce. In order to always make sure you have napkins at your disposal, you’ll need a napkin holder at your home. We’ve highlighted three of our favorite holders to make sure you aren’t a mess during and after you finish your meal time. Let’s take a look.

The design is beautiful

Adding some pizzazz to your kitchen, the iDesign Twigz Metal Napkin Holder for Kitchen Countertops and Dining Tables looks really nice. Made from metal that is forged into a twigs and leaf display, this will be a consistent mainstay in your home. This is great for your kitchen, pantry, office, bathroom, dining room table, countertop or picnic table. This will also fit larger napkins too. This measures 2.6″ x 5.5″ x 6″, so it’ll be able to hold a number of paper napkins. The metal wiring makeup means that this holder will last for a long time and give you many years of use. It has a stylish bronze finish that will fit in with your décor. The nice thing about this is that it will hold the napkins upright, making it easier to grab one or two. It has elevated feet to ensure that the napkins keep off the countertop. On its own, it weighs just under seven ounces, so it’s easy to move around your home or even bring it outside.

Key Features:

Measures 2.6″ x 5.5″ x 6″

Weighs just under seven ounces

Stylish bronze finish

It is simple to grab napkins from

Sure to fit in with any type of kitchen or house decorating theme, the Home Basics Paper Napkin Holder is a solid choice. This is made from heavy duty metal construction, so it won’t tip or wobble when you’re grabbing a napkin or two or three. It will work with cloth napkins, paper napkins, or dinner napkins. You can even use this outdoors in windy conditions, as it won’t fall over. It is on an elevated base, so if you happen to keep it near the sink or on the table and something spills, the napkins won’t get wet and, in turn, be ruined. This has an elegant satin nickel finish that is great for everyday dining as well as for special occasions. It measures 5.5″ x 2.5″ x 5″ and is stylish and functional. This keeps napkins upright, so you don’t have to struggle to grab one. This is a cost-effective option for any home and a smart one as well.

Key Features:

Works with cloth, paper, or dinner napkins

On an elevated base

Cost-effective

Keep them in place

Don’t let a windy day ruin your time eating or throwing a party outdoors. Grab the simplehuman Quick Grip Napkin Holder and don’t worry about having to fight against the conditions. This has a tension arm that will rest on top of the napkins to keep them stationary. It’s easy to lift up that arm for when you need to grab a napkin. The napkins lay flat, so they aren’t as easy to grab as the previous two holders, but this one keeps them more secured. You’ll be able to remove one napkin at a time. This can hold up to 75 square inch paper napkin or even smaller dinner napkins. Decorative napkins that are used for holidays are likely to work as well. This whole napkin holder is made from stainless steel, so it won’t tip over and is built to last for a long time. You’ll be using this at your outdoor picnics and parties for years. It is backed by a five-year warranty and is built with solid engineering and the best materials. It measures 7.8″ x 7.5″ x 5″ with a rubber bottom to keep it in place. It also raises the napkins up slightly, so they won’t get wet with a spill.

Key Features:

Lift up the arm when you need a napkin

Rubber bottom to keep it in place

Can hold up to 75 square inch paper napkins

Take them out one at a time

Image source: OXO Good Grips/Amazon

Thanks to the tidy design, it’s simple to grab a napkin from the OXO Good Grips Neat Napkin Holder. This lets you grab one at a time with the opening in the middle. The stainless steel construction with finger-proof coating so that it also looks clean. Even when the holder is almost empty, you’ll still be able to just take one. It takes no time to refill this. It resists smudging and is on a non-slip base.

Key Features:

Stainless steel construction

Finger-proof coating

Tidy design

Add some weight to it

Image source: Spectrum/Amazon

The Spectrum Diversified Euro Weighted Napkin Holder helps you keep your napkins dry. This is organized for kitchens and dining rooms. It will hold standard size napkins and features a weighted pivoting arm to keep napkins neatly on the stack. You’ll love using this on picnics or at buffets. It is made from sturdy steel construction. It measures 7.5″ x 7.5″ x 2.75″.

Key Features:

Holds standard size napkins

Made from sturdy steel constrution

Weighted pivoting arm