Best Music Stand

Whether you’re a lifelong musician or a novice who is just getting started, there are certain tools of the trade that you can’t do without if you plan to take music seriously. Regardless of which instrument or instruments you play, a good music stand is obviously a must-have. Music stands are essential so you can always ensure that you have a line of sight to your sheet music, and anyone who has been around the block a few times knows that not all music stands are created equal. Here, we’ll share the best options out there for anyone in search of a good music stand.

Fit it into your budget

The beauty of music is that it’s accessible to anyone and everyone, young or old, rich or poor. If you’re shopping for a new music stand and your budget is tight, that shouldn’t stop you from getting your hands on a high-quality product. The ChromaCast CC-MSTAND Folding Music Stand is a fantastic option that’s lightweight yet sturdy. It also folds up and slips into a slender carrying bag so you can easily take it with you anywhere.

Key Features:

Lightweight yet sturdy

Slender carrying bag included

Cost-effective

We were huge fans

Musicians on the lookout for a sturdy and stable music stand that won’t rattle and shake when the volume gets turned up should definitely check out the GLEAM Metal Sheet Music Stand. It’s made of very solid metal, it’s height is adjustable so you can use it while standing or sitting down, and it even has built-in wind clips to keep your pages from turning accidentally. Also of note, it folds up and slips into the included carrying bag so it’s easy to take with you from place to place.

Key Features:

Adjustable in height

Built-in wind clips

Slips into the included carrying bag

Put together a professional kit

Those in search of a professional-grade music stand that can handle heavy loads and take a beating in stride, the RockJam Adjustable Portable Sheet Music Stand & Amazon Basics Tripod Boom Microphone Stand combo is as good as it gets. This excellent music stand is versatile in its use, as the height can be adjusted. The large bookplate measures 475mm in width and 345mm in height and can be rotated 180 degrees. The tripod boom mic stand holds your mic firmly in place and the long boom arm has a molded plastic counterweight for stability. It folds flat for use as a straight mic stand and the music stand collapses for easier storage.

Key Features:

Versatile in use

Folds flat for use as a straight mic

Comes with a mic stand and a music stand

Keep it for a long time

We’ve already talked about the Amazon Basics Microphone Stand so let’s talk about the Amazon Basics Portable Sheet Music Stand. This is a music stand with adjustable height and tilt that is meant to keep up your sheet music. The easy-to-use knobs help you find a comfortable viewing angle. To move the height up and down, you don’t need to turn any knobs, as the automatic friction slide uses slight up and down pressure. This features a heavy gauge, welded steel base with non-slip feet that will keep it around for many concerts and practice sessions.

Key Features:

Automatic friction slide

Heavy gauge, welded steel base

Non-slip feet

More necessary additions

The Donner Sheet Music Stand with Light allows you to practice at any time of day. The black foldable bookplate and steel music stand are very easy to carry. This includes a carrying bag to keep everything together. Made with high quality rubber feet, the stand won’t slide without you picking it up. You can open and close the base quickly and efficiently. The high quality adjusting handle and desk knob make slight alterations simple. This comes with added accessories like a music stand light, USB cable to power the light, the aforementioned carrying bag and a music sheet clip holder. Open it up, set it to your preferences, and start playing.

Key Features:

Includes carrying bag, music sheet clip holder, music stand light, and USB cable

High quality rubber feet to keep it in place

Foldable bookplate and music stand

