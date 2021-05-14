Best Muscle Roller Stick

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Ease your pain and stimulate blood flow back into your muscles to have them recuperating quicker with the use of a muscle roller stick. A muscle roller stick can help you work out any kinks or problem areas in your muscles and soothe any tough spots. Alleviating stress is something everyone hopes for but whether it’s a chronic pain or a pull or strain that occurred during a workout or run, it can often times linger. By using a muscle roller stick, you can massage your muscles without having to go to a masseuse and fork out extra dough. Take a look at our list of the best sticks on the market and get back to feeling more normal faster.

Bring it with you

With an innovative design, The Stick is known on the market as one of the best products for alleviating stress and its travel version is great to pack with you for just about anywhere. It measures 18.2 inches and is portable, so it’s good for use on your legs. By rolling it over your muscles, it performs a therapeutic process of activating your trigger points, allowing recovery to start faster. It helps increase your range of motion and opens up your muscles to wider use. You’ll feel more flexible and it can level out your problem areas. There are eight spindles to address muscle groups along with two nonslip handles.

Measures 18.2″

Good to use for your legs

Helps increase range of motion

TheStick Travel Stick, 17"L, Standard Flexibility, Red Handles, Therapeutic Body Massage Stick,… Price:$27.45 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Work it on an acute area

In order to get rid of your pain quicker, you may want to try targeting your pressure points and the Gaiam Restore Massage Stick will do just that. The deep tissue spiked nodules can massage out the toughest aches and stimulate tissue recovery. It’ll help promote circulation and eliminate soreness. This stick is a smart way to combat sports-related injuries and compress and stretch muscles. The ergonomic handles make it easy to hold on to as you’re using it. You can also use it to blast cellulite and ease leg pain from restless leg syndrome.

Deep tissue spiked nodules

Promotes circulation

Ergonomic handles

Gaiam Restore Massage Stick Pressure Point Muscle Massage Roller Price:$14.98 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Use it all over

A premiere massager, the Supremus Sports Top Rated Muscle Roller Stick can work out almost any knot in your muscles. It is a self myofascial release bar that can be used on your quad, IT band, shoulder, neck, arm, thigh or anywhere else that needs targeting. It can pinpoint an area and help you massage it. The stick is sturdy and built to last, while offering you the flexibility to use it wherever you need to and with as much force as you want.

Self myofascial release bar

Offers flexibility when you use it

Pinpoints an area to help you massage it

Top Rated Muscle Roller Massage Stick: A Sports Body Massager Tool-Release Myofascial Trigger P… List Price:$8.99 Price:$6.99 ($6.99 / Count) You Save:$2.00 (22%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Use it for a long time

You aren’t getting any younger, so the muscle tension won’t be completely gone forever. With the Idson Muscle Roller Stick for Athletes, you’ll be able to relieve muscle pains for a long time. It eases the condition of muscle soreness and aids recovery, so you’re able to get back into it quicker. It is made from high quality and durable materials and is built to last for a lifetime. It is made from thermoplastic rubber and the handle is made from polypropylene handles for an ergonomic grip. The nine ABS independent roller on a steel rod core. It measures 17.5″ x 1.5″ and only weighs 9 ounces.

Aids in recovery

Made from thermoplastic rubber and polypropylene handles

Steel rod core

Idson Muscle Roller Stick for Athletes- Body Massage Sticks Tools-Muscle Roller Massager for Re… List Price:$9.89 Price:$8.89 You Save:$1.00 (10%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Carry a big stick

The Physix Gear Muscle Roller Leg Massager is great for cramps and muscle aches. Measures 17.4″ x 1.9″ x 1.9″ and weighs 11.2 ounces, this fits into most bags easily. This has a handle on one end and the other end is where the leg roller is. Made from premium thermoplastic material, it is sturdy and won’t squeak. This will decompress nerves, get rid of knots, heal achy joints, and more. For versatile use, it is great to use before and after a workout. This will increase circulation to specific areas. This also comes with an e-book to help guide your recovery.

Weighs 11.2 ounces

Made from premium thermoplastic material

Increases circulation

