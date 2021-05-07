Best Multivitamin for Men

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Attention all men: every day you get older, your body will hurt more. Give yourself the energy you need in the morning and help boost your immune system with just a quick pop of daily multivitamins. As a kid, you were told to take your vitamins every day and they probably were in the shapes of animals or cartoon characters. As you get older, multivitamins can help increase and maintain your body’s health and for men, they help with prostate health, metabolism, and muscle support. Keep your body in great shape by using any of these great multivitamins.

Enjoy it in a capsule

Made with vitamins and minerals from nature, NATURELO One Daily Vitamin for Men includes Vitamin A, C, D3, E, K2, B12, as well as folate, calcium, potassium among others to give you lasting support. It’s free of GMO, soy, gluten and there’s no gelatin or preservatives. This will enhance your immune system, vitality and overall wellness. The capsule formula comes in powder form, which means it dissolves faster and gets into your bloodstream quicker. Plus, if you aren’t good at taking pills, they can be opened and the powder can be mixed into a liquid for consumption.

Key Features:

Free of GMO

Formula comes in powder form

Can be opened and mixed into a liquid

The simplest way to take one

If you struggle taking pills, Vitafusion Men’s Gummy Vitamins are perfect for you. Made with no artificial sweeteners, gluten, dairy, high-fructose corn syrup, or synthetic dyes, the chewable gummies contain a huge amount of B vitamins. They also have antioxidants and have a natural, great taste, making them easy to take. By taking two a day, you are providing necessary support for your muscles and giving yourself needed boosts of Vitamins A, C, and D. It helps your metabolism and digestion and gives you energy to exercise and get through the day.

Key Features:

Has antioxidants

Take two a day

Gives you energy to exercise

As you get up in age

As you get older, replenishing vitamins becomes more important and Garden of Life Vitamin Code 50 & Wiser Men’s Raw Whole Food Vitamin supports you. It is specially made from organic whole foods to help prostate health. It includes live probiotics and enzymes to enhance digestion. Its vitamins and minerals also boost heart health, energy and eye health. Vitamin Code isn’t made with binders or fillers but it does have 23 different fruits and vegetables. The Vitamin B complex targets memory and concentration. The dosage is taking four of the vitamins a day and they can be taken with or without food. The pills are vegetarian and gluten free.

Key Features:

Includes live probiotics and enzymes

23 different fruits and vegetables

Dosage is four a day

Have one for a year

If you’re worried about remembering to order your next supply of vitamins, you should consider the Nature’s Wonder One Daily Men’s Multivitamin. This gives you 365 pills in a bottle and, since they are to be taken once daily, you have a year’s supply of vitamins right at your fingertips. The vitamins will help your heart, thanks to the Vitamins B6, B12, and Folic Acid. It’ll also look out for your immune health with Vitamins A, C, and E. For energy levels to boost for the day, Vitamin B is also included. This is a complete multivitamin that is formulated specifically for men.

Key Features:

365 pills in a bottle

Vitamins B6, B12, and B for heart health and energy

Formulated specifically for men

For the exercise obsessed

The MuscleTech Multivitamin for Men is a complete multivitamin that can give anyone who works out a lot more energy. The Platinum multivitamins have an advanced and complex formula that is designed for athletes and active individuals. Each serving delivers 18 vitamins and minerals, including 100% or more of your daily requirements for Vitamins A, C, E, B6, and B12. You’ll also be receiving daily nutritional support ingredients like 865mg Amino Support Matrix and 536mg Herbal Matrix. One serving is three tablets each day with a glass of water.

Key Features:

Platinum multivitamins have a complex formula

Delivers 18 vitamins and minerals

865mg Amino Support Matrix and 536mg Herbal Matrix

