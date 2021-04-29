If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

As you’re sitting on the couch enjoying one of your favorite TV shows, the sun is setting outside your window. As the show is getting nearer to the end, the sun is drawing nearer and nearer to your line of sight, reflecting off the TV. Just as a big moment is about to happen, the glare off the TV makes you miss exactly what happened. Having to get up out of your comfortable spot to adjust the blinds to get rid of the glare in your eyes can be a pain. But if you have a motorized roller shade, you could just reach for the remote and solve your problem without having to leave the couch. A motorized roller shade is a great idea for those who may have trouble reaching shades that are situated behind furniture or for those who may not be tall enough to reach them. You don’t have to be near the window to pull the shade if you have any of the five motorized ones we’ve highlighted below. Make your life easier and don’t miss important moments in your shows.

Consistent and reliable

Image source: SUNFREE/Amazon

Don’t worry about plugging something into an outlet when you have the SUNFREE Motorized Roller Shades. The built-in rechargeable motor is simple to use and one charge lasts up to three months. The electric motor is made out of aluminum alloy, so it’s built to last a long time. The remote control can control up to 15 separate shades, allowing you to hang them up all over your home. Procedures are set up before delivery, meaning the shades will work when they arrive. You can mount them inside or outside the window frame, depending on your preference. The shades are made from eco-friendly fabric and the shade is the same color on both sides. You can either get them in white or grey.

Key Features:

Control up to 15 shades

Aluminum alloy motor

Mounts inside or outside frame

Find the right width

Image source: Springblinds/Amazon

Windows come in all different sizes. Having the Springblinds 100% Blackout Battery Running Motorized Roller Shade with Remote Control gives you a lot of options. That’s because this can match up with so many windows in your home. You can choose between 19″ and 90″ in every inch increment in between in terms of the width of the shade. The height is 72″. This shade blocks out 100% of UV rays from entering your home and it helps keep your room cooler. They are child-safe and simple to install. The silent and durable motor is rechargeable and you can control multiple shades simultaneously or individually. The motorized shade is offered in nine different colors: blue, dark grey, mist, taupe, white, woodlook brown, chocolate, oasis, and tan.

Key Features:

Multiple width options

Nine color choices

Child-safe and easy to install

Tell your shade to close

Image source: Yoolax/Amazon

Sync up your Yoolax Motorized Blind Shade with your smart speaker and forget using the remote. This features a smart motor that can connect with five versions of Amazon Alexa, such as the Echo Dot, Echo Show, Echo Plus and more. You can order the exact size that you need from Yoolax, as there is a Customize Now button. Suitable for any room of your home, the smart battery motor works on 16 channels, widening its capabilities. You’ll enjoy great customer service as well.

Key Features:

Syncs with Amazon Alexa

Motor works on 16 channels

Customize to fit

Cover up your biggest windows

Image source: SUAKY/Amazon

The SUAKY Motorized Blackout Window Shades will give you total coverage from the sun. The custom maximum length of a shade can be 98″, much longer than other iterations. You can choose between 22″ and 78″ for the width, matching most of the windows you could have. The motor allows for easy opening and closing of single or multiple window treatments. The handheld remote is programmable and you can filter the light, so it won’t make it’s way through to your home. This is meant to be mounted on the outside of the window frame. You can choose between multiple different colors, including dark grey, beige, and white.

Key Features:

Programmable remote control

Mounted on the outside of the window frame

Maximum length is 98″

Don’t hear it go up

Image source: Grandekor/Amazon

There is an option for you to never hear the Grandekor Motorized Shades in use. That’s because there is a mute motor button on the remote control, allowing you to silence it as it is working. The front and back side are the same color and there is not any odor when you install the shades. The remote control works with up to 15 shades. It needs to be charged once every three months. The sizes range between 23″ x 72″ and 52″ x 72″. You can install this on an inside or outside mount.

Key Features:

Muted motor

No odor

Works with up to 15 shades

