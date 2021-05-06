If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Prepare your family for the best movie night at home when you install a motorized projector screen. You’ll be able to view your favorite shows, movies, sporting events, the news, and anything else on a projector screen. But bring your entertainment center into the future by having a motorized projector screen that’s able to come from the ceiling. This will make it feel like you’ve brought the movie theater to you. This may have been thought of as something that you would only see in a movie in the past, but it is much more commonplace now. You can add this to your living room, family room, or your den to bring a futuristic feeling of entertainment home. You can even save on buying a TV if you choose this route and it’ll likely be a larger screen than your TV. We’ve highlighted five of the best motorized projector screens below to give you top insight. Let’s take a look.

Provide the biggest experience

Image source: Elite Screens/Amazon

Anybody who comes to visit you will be wowed by the Elite Screens 150″ Spectrum Electric Motorized Projector Screen. We loved the 150″ option, as it is one of the largest you’ll find but you can also go up to 180″ with this line. You can also choose the aspect ratio that you prefer, as this one is 16:9. Overall, it measures 73.6″ H x 150″ W. The screen material has a multi-layer weave and 1.1 gain. You’ll be able to see the screen clearly from a 180° radius. You can choose the color of the housing as well to best suit your home color scheme. This ships fully assembled and is ready to go when you plug it in. You can install it to your wall or the ceiling with the included installation kit.

Key Features:

Multi-layer weave

Sizes go up to 180″

Ships fully assembled

Don’t make a ton of noise

Image source: Homegear/Amazon

You’ll love how quiet the Homegear 110″ HD Motorized 16:9 Projector Screen is. This has a motor system that is energy-efficient, which is great for your electric bill. But it is also powered by a quiet motor that enhances longevity. It is powered by a remote control that can work from 25 meters away. You can also power it from a wall-mountable control panel to use without a remote. The casing is made from durable steel with plastic ends and can be assembled to go on your ceiling or wall. It is compatible with all kinds of projectors and the 1.3 gain screen is washable. It provides a 160° viewing angle and isn’t penetrable by light.

Key Features:

Powered by a remote control or control panel on the wall

1.3 gain screen

Not penetrable by light

Provide yourself a different view

Image source: Aoxun/Amazon

Get a different perspective on the show when you have the Aoxun 100″ Motorized Projector Screen. This delivers an aspect ratio of 4:3 when it is fully open, but you can stop the screen before it’s all the way down for a smaller 16:9 view. This also features a remote control and a control panel that is mountable to the wall. There are three layers of the screen, so it isn’t see-through. This arrives fully assembled and features a durable housing for your wall or ceiling. You can clean the screen with soap and water and the motor is quiet and energy-efficient.

Key Features:

4:3 aspect ratio

Three layers of screen

Durable housing

Retract your screen with ease

Image source: Amazon

The ZUEDA Auto Motorized Projector Screen comes in either silver or black. This is suitable for LED, LCD, and DLP projectors. This motorized projector can be controlled by a remote control, a mounted control panel, or via the slow retract mechanism that tug on it to send it back upwards. You’ll be able to view the screen from 160° around its area. It features 1.1 gain and the matte white is free of yellow stains. It is an ideal product for homes or classrooms. It measures 100″ and has a 16:9 aspect ratio.

Key Features:

Three ways to retract it

1.1 gain

Ideal for homes or classrooms

Ensure your safety

Image source: Akia Screens/Amazon

With the Akia Screens 125 Inch Motorized Electric Remote Controlled Drop Down Projector Screen, you’ll know your home is protected. This delivers a 16:9 ratio aspect and features a 180° viewing angle. This is Green Guard certified and has met the US’s high quality safety regulations. It arrives fully assembled, so you can plug it in and go. The back is fully blacked and you can use the remote control or the wireless 12V trigger to control the screen.

Key Features:

Green Guard certified

ETL/CE FCC Class B certification

Fully blacked back

