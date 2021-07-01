If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Spills happen to the best of us. But in order to make sure they don’t leave your floor sticky or stain your tiles, grab any of these mops and tackle even the largest of spills. Mops have improved since the dirty water bucket ones you remember from your childhood that needed a “Caution: Slippery When Wet” sign to be put down afterwards. From microfibers to pads, there’s a different one for every kind of surface. So depending on your home or the kind of spill, check out these hand-selected mops and keep your floors sparkling.

This mop can clean more and be wrung out

Image source: O-Cedar/Amazon

Using the O-Cedar EasyWring Microfiber Spin Mop is a great way to clean all your hard surfaces. It has a built-in wringer that allows for hands-free wringing, leaving less mess and more time for you to mop. The microfiber absorbs and clears away the toughest dirt and grime, leaving your floor as clean as the day you moved in. The bucket has a foot pedal that is designed to let you customize how much water you’re wringing out. The bucket also has Splash Guard, which keeps all the water and suds inside. The head has a triangular design, so you can reach into the corners of rooms with ease. You’ll also receive four refills.

Key Features:

Splash Guard in the bucket

Bucket has a foot pedal

Four refills

O-Cedar Easywring Microfiber Spin Mop & Bucket Floor Cleaning System with 4 Extra Refills Price: $49.99 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

The best mop to steam away grease

Image source: BISSELL/Amazon

Eliminating 99.9% of germs without using chemicals, the BISSELL PowerFresh Steam Mop 1940 can be used on tile, linoleum and hard wood floors. The continuous steam has three different settings based on how large a mess you have. You can put freshly scented disc inserts to make your room smell nice. BISSELL also works the best with demineralized water. It has a swivel steering column and a 23-foot cord that allows it to be ready to work in 30 seconds. It includes a flip-down easy scrubber to lift the stickiest of stains. The package comes with a microfiber soft pad, a microfiber scrubbing pad, fragrance inserts and a carpet glider.

Key Features:

Works best with demineralized water

Includes a flip-down easy scrubber

Three different settings for steam

BISSELL Power Fresh Steam Mop, Floor Steamer, Tile Cleaner, and Hard Wood Floor Cleaner, 1940,… Price: $89.00 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

It’s soft for your floor

Image source: MEXERRIS/Amazon

The MEXERRIS Microfiber Floor Mop is perfect for your hardwood floor and it won’t ruin it with chemicals. This is an updated 3rd generation of this, so it is the latest technological achievement. It has reinforced stainless steel poles and an upgraded premium ABS head connector. This features a reusable four pack of heads, so you’ll always have one available. The mop head rotates 360 degrees for a full directional cleaning solution. This can be used as a dust mop and a wet one. There is increased gravity in the head, so it won’t flip over while you’re mopping.

Key Features:

Upgraded premium ABS head connector

Increased gravity in the head

Updated 3rd generation of this mop

MEXERRIS Microfiber Floor Mop for Hardwood Cleaning 360 Rotating Dust Wet Mop with Extended Han… Price: $22.99 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Push out the cleaning wider

Image source: Swiffer/Amazon

For those looking to cover more area, the Swiffer WetJet Hardwood and Floor Spray Mop Cleaner Starter Kit is a smart investment. This includes a mop, 10 pads, cleaning solution, and batteries. Four of the pads are the original mopping pads and six of them are heavy-duty. You’ll be able to pull a trigger and spray the cleaning solution onto the ground in front of you before going over it. The pad will absorb and lock in the grime, so you don’t push it around.

Key Features:

Six heavy-duty mopping pads

Comes with cleaning solution

Pad will absorb and lock in the grime

Swiffer WetJet Hardwood and Floor Spray Mop Cleaner Starter Kit, Includes: 1 Power Mop, 10 Pads… Price: $27.48 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Let it handle a mess on its own

Image source: iRobot/Amazon

Take it out of your control with the iRobot Braava Jet M6. This is an ultimate robot mop that will tackle sticky messes for you. It will map out where to go and is guided by vSLAM navigation. It will build personal maps of your home and expertly clean in neat rows. This will navigate around objects and under furniture. The Precision Jet Spray takes care of kitchen grease and goes over it to get rid of it. You’ll be impressed by just how clean this makes your home.

Key Features:

Takes care of kitchen grease

Guided by vSLAM navigation

Navigates around objects and under furniture

iRobot Braava Jet M6 (6110) Ultimate Robot Mop- Wi-Fi Connected, Precision Jet Spray, Smart Map… List Price: $449.99 Price: $399.00 You Save: $50.99 (11%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

For more of our product buying guides, visit our Deals hub!

Follow @BGRDeals on Twitter to keep up with the latest and greatest deals we find around the web. Prices subject to change without notice and any coupons mentioned above may be available in limited supply.