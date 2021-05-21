Best Moisture Wicking Underwear for Men

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Just by human design, men tend to sweat a lot, especially in the summer. An area that is often times sweatier at this time of year is below the belt. To help find a way to combat this uncomfortable feeling, there are many pairs of great moisture wicking underwear on the market. Moisture wicking technology helps keep you dry and cool where it matters most, so you can go about your day, whether it’s being spent inside or outside, with confidence. We’ve highlighted some of the best brands of boxer briefs out there, as boxer briefs have become the most popular style of underwear.

Enjoy the breathable fabric

Image source: David Archy/Amazon

Offering a machine washable product, David Archy 3 Pack Men’s Ultra Soft Mesh Quick Dry Sports Underwear is easy to clean. The mesh is made from 91% polyamide and 9% spandex for a cooling feeling. The 3D pouch design gives you freedom to move around easily. The high technology drying fabric is breathable and dries quickly. These boxer briefs are lightweight and durable. There are three different versions of this underwear: a mesh version with no fly, a solid version with no fly and a mesh version with a fly. There’s eighteen different colors and version combinations you can purchase, so find the one that’s right for you.

Key Features:

Lightweight and durable

Three different versions

Eight different colors

Wear it while working out

Image source: adidas/Amazon

Designed to be worn during high intensity activities, the adidas Men’s Sport Performance Climalite Boxer Brief Underwear come in a two pack. These rise 0.7″ high and measure 14″ wide. The elastic waistband and double-lined mesh support pouch add extra comfort. They have smooth, non-chafing stitching, meaning you can run, jog, work out, or go about your normal day and not have to worry about rubbing. The 5″ inseam keep it close so they won’t overextend below your shorts or ride up your leg. They are super soft and stretchy, drying quickly to leave you without dampness.

Key Features:

Rise 0.7″ high

Measure 14″ wide

Smooth, non-chafing stitching

Get more of what you want

Image source: Hanes/Amazon

Filled with five pairs of boxer briefs, the Hanes Men’s 5-Pack Sports-Inspired FreshIQ Odor Protection Boxer Brief is a great buy. If you like cotton, they make ones that are 100% cotton, or they also have a 75% cotton / 25% polyester blend as well. These need to be hand washed and they have FreshIQ odor protection, which attacks odor-causing bacteria in your clothes to leave you smelling fresh. The Cool Dri fabric keeps your skin refreshed. They have ones that come with a fly and without a fly, depending on your preference.

Key Features:

FreshIQ odor protection

Five pairs of boxer briefs

Pick ones with a fly or without one

For heavier users

Image source: Fruit of the Loom/Amazon

The Fruit of the Loom Men’s Breathable Underwear with Tri-Cool Technology comes in many varieties. The Big Man series of this underwear comes in sizes XXL, 3-XL, 4-XL, and 5-XL for larger men. Made from 93% polyester and 7% spandex, this is imported and has a pull on closure. It comes in a pack of three and comes in multiple colors. Made from breathable, lightweight, micro-mesh fabric, it wicks away moisture. The roomier legs don’t ride up on you.

Key Features:

Comes in sizes up to 5-XL

Made from 93% polyester and 7% spandex

Roomier legs don’t ride up

Feel the comfort

Image source: Champion/Amazon

The Champion Men’s Elite X-Temp Boxer Briefs 4-Pack is made from multiple fabrics. These are made from 58% cotton, 37% polyester, and 5% spandex. These are soft and incredibly comfortable to wear. The pull on closure and active fit keep them from riding up on you. These can be washed in the washing machine and they feature Champion vapor technology with x-temp that dries faster as you body heat rises. This will always help you keep your cool. The moisture wicking fabric moves with you.

Key Features:

Pull on closure

Active fit

Champion vapor technology