Best Men’s Bathrobe

One of the most underrated — and perhaps underutilized — form of comfort wear is the classic bathrobe. It can be a versatile piece of a man’s wardrobe, whether it’s strictly for use out of the shower, a way to keep warm around the house in the winter, or just something you prefer to lounge around in. If you don’t have your own bathrobe, our advice is simple — get one, immediately and never look back. With so many different everyday uses, it should be a staple of everybody’s daily routine. Let’s look at some of the best robe deals, and maybe you can finally get with the times…or just add another one to your collection.

This was our favorite

For your standard men’s bathrobe, you can’t go wrong with the Alexander Del Rossa Men’s Warm Fleece Robe with Hood. Made of plush 330 GSM coral fleece, this robe is a staple of warmth and comfort. It comes with large pockets for storage and an oversized hood that basically ensures your entire body is covered, making it perfect for cold winter nights and mornings. In addition to its standard belt, there’s an inner-tie closure to help ensure your robe is completely secure.

Key Features:

Inner-tie closure

Made of plush 330 GSM coral fleece

Large pockets for storage

Keep cool

Conversely, if you need a spring/summer robe, the Nautica Men’s Long Sleeve Lightweight 100% Cotton Shawl Collar Woven Robe is your best bet. This 100% cotton shawl-collared robe is far more bearable in warm weather than your classic bathrobe, making it a great option for summer mornings. It’s machine washable, which is also super convenient, especially in the landscape of bathrobes. And of course, being that it’s made by Nautica, it’s super stylish, with a plaid design with contrast piping, two front pockets, and the classic Nautica logo on the chest. For style, comfort, and above all else, the ability to stay warm and keep cool at the same time, this robe has it all.

Key Features:

Super stylish

Shawl-collared robe

Machine washable

Feel like you’re at the spa

In terms of overall value, the NY Threads Luxurious Men’s Shawl Collar Fleece Bathrobe Spa Robe is in a league of its own. This ultra-comfortable plush, shawl collar fleece bathrobe has all the great features of your standard bathrobe for a fraction of the price. It’s fluffy, warm, and super absorbent, making them great for laying around all day or as a tool to help dry off after a shower. They’re also available in a variety of colors such as grey, steel grey, black, navy, and are machine washable, making your life that much easier. Between price, comfort, and style, you can’t go wrong.

Key Features:

Variety of colors

Fluffy and warm

Super absorbent

Enjoy the feeling

For a kimono-style bathrobe that feels a specific way, choose the Amazon Essentials Men’s Waffle Shawl Robe. This is made from 60% cotton and 40% polyester and is imported. You can wash this in the machine to keep it ready to wear. It is soft, absorbent, and comfortable. This is made to feel lightweight and breathable. The cotton knit with contrast striping and waffle texture is great on your skin. You can get this in four different colors and two different sizes.

Key Features:

60% cotton and 40% polyester

Made to feel lightweight and breathable

Four different colors

Cover your head too

If you’re conscious of your head in colder weather, the Ross Michaels Men’s Hooded Robe has you covered. This is made from 100% polyester and has a self tie closure. You can lounge in warmth on a cold night. There are pockets to keep your remote, phone, or other items in the front of the robe. It has a lightweight and plush construction combined with the belt loops keep this closed. It should be washed in the washing machine and the robe has a hood to keep your ears covered. There are four size iterations and it is offered in four colors.

Key Features:

Made from 100% polyester

Pockets in the front

Hood on the top