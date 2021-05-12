If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Sometimes, it’s better to take care of your health and wellness from the comfort of your own home. Whether it’s exercising with your own personal weight set or doing burpees from your room, the convenience factor of working out at home can be a huge game-changer for our otherwise hectic lives. Another form of exercise that’s great — and not to mention particularly easy — to do from home is yoga. One item that’s essential, however, is a meditation cushion. Such a cushion can be used to achieve an ideal sense of tranquility while you’re still in the midst of an otherwise bustling environment. In other words, the pulse of your daily life isn’t going to stop beating just because you’re in the midst of an intense yoga and/or meditation session. So if you want those two lives to intersect organically, using a meditation cushion is certainly the way to go. Let’s take a look at some of the best of them.

Using the Yoga Meditation Buckwheat Bolster Pillow Cushion from Peace Yoga is a great way to achieve a peaceful and serene yoga or meditation session right from your own home. This cushion can help relieve stress on your joints and properly support your spine, while also serving as a yoga block to support your yoga poses. If you’re someone whose limbs tend to go numb during intense yoga sessions, this is definitely a great tool to use. It’s made with a full-zip cotton cover that’s removable and machine-washable, and it’s filled with buckwheat hulls that are both firm and pliable. The hulls are also stored in a pouch, so you can easily remove them from their casing. The pillow itself comes with grab and go handles, so you can bring it with you anywhere.

Made with a full-zip cotton cover

Comes with grab and go handles

Filled with buckwheat hulls

The Brentwood Home Zuma Therapeutic Wedge Pillow is a versatile way to remain comfortable, calm, and serene in virtually any situation. While it might not necessarily be ideal for yoga, it’s a great way to achieve a Zen-like state in an otherwise bustling environment. Developed with high-quality, knit-fabric and made in the U.S.A., this cushion features an intelligently-designed gradual slope to ease respiratory problems, reduce neck and shoulder pain, and provide you with comfort, stability and a means to watch TV and/or read in bed without straining anything. Plus, it can even be used as a way to increase digestion through the posturing of the torso and promote circulation through elevating the legs. In essence, it’s the perfect way to achieve serene and long-lasting comfort while meditating or simply trying to go to sleep.

High-quality, knit-fabric

Increases digestion

Reduces neck and shoulder pain

In terms of overall comfort, you can’t go wrong with the Node Fitness Organic Cotton 17″ Crescent Meditation Cushion. This has sanitized buckwheat hulls cleaned for purity. The durable support will enhance any meditation practice. It has a comfortable and ergonomic design and can alleviate strain on the back and lower body. The cover unzips for adjusting the buckwheat fill and it will conform to your body. It is certified organic cotton and has an integrated handle. It comes in 17 different colors.

Sanitized buckwheat hulls

Adjustable to your body

Durable support

While most meditation cushions tend to be a bit on the smaller size, you can opt for an extra-large, oval-shaped iteration like this Zafu Meditation Cushion from Bean Products. Featuring distinctly larger dimensions of 14” x 18” x 6” and a weight of 7.5 lbs, this pillow is a great choice for those who prefer something a bit larger. Like some of the aforementioned cushions, it’s filled with buckwheat hulls that are easily removable for cleaning purposes. But with these cushions from Zafu, you can opt for a few different materials — 10 oz. Traditional Cotton Duck, 16 oz. Eco-Friendly Hemp, or 10 oz. Organic Cotton.

Distinctly larger dimensions

Weighs 7.5 pounds

Multiple material options

If you’re looking for a great budget option, the REEHUT Zafu Yoga Meditation Cushion is a fantastic choice. This versatile and economically-friendly cushion provides you with advanced spine, neck, and limb support, as well as a viable tool for in-house yoga or mediation. Like some of the more expensive cushions, this does a great job of relieving stress on the joints as well as reducing the risk of numb limbs while you’re in a stationary position for an extended period of time. It also comes with a fully removable cover that’s easy to wash, and it’s filled with high-quality buckwheat hull for softness, comfort, and stability.

Provides advanced spine, neck, and limb support

Relieves stress on joints

Fully removable cover

