Best Mattress Protector

Finding a mattress that you love can be a difficult thing to achieve, especially if there’s more than one of you in the bed. Once you do have a mattress everyone loves, you have to do everything you can to keep it that way. Using a mattress protector will add extra padding to sleep on top of, but more importantly, it prevents pests, bacteria, and fluids from getting on the mattress. Whether you have a young child or a teenager with allergies, mattress protectors and slip covers come in handy. Take a look at the three we found for you, so you can make an informed decision on which would be the right one for your bed.

Don’t worry about dust

Image source: SafeRest/Amazon

Made from a cotton terry surface, the SafeRest Queen Size Premium Hypoallergenic Waterproof Mattress Protector is noiseless and breathable. It holds up against dust mites, fluids, urine, sweat, allergens and bacteria for up to 10 years. It has a membrane back surface that adds an extra layer and has a fitted sheet style design. It fits up to 18″ deep and comes in every size a bed is sold in. Machine washable, it can work on any style of mattress, whether it’s memory foam, latex, or innerspring.

Key Features:

Membrane back surface

Holds up against all kinds of bacteria

Works on any style of mattress

Worry about what you lay on

Image source: LINENSPA/Amazon

Giving you protection on the top of the mattress, the LINENSPA Premium Smooth Fabric Mattress Protector repels all liquids. It is made of ultra-thin, hypoallergenic fabric with a noiseless, polyurethane backing. They are vinyl-free materials that are safe for your whole family. It has deep pockets for a smooth, secure fit and it’s intended to be used with a fitted sheet to keep the protector in place. It is crinkle-free and made to be washed in a machine and then dried on low heat.

Key Features:

Repels all liquids

Vinyl-free materials that are safe

Smooth and secure fit

Feel the difference

Image source: Utopia/Amazon

For an added soft, comfortable layer, there’s the Utopia Bedding Quilted Fitted Mattress Pad. The knitted skirt stretches to fit up to 16″ deep mattresses. The quilted design is durable and will keep your mattress free from stains. The quilt has filled fibers, giving your bed extra loft and the vinyl back secures it around the bed. It is not waterproof, but it will give you an added soft layer. It is breathable, so it won’t cause you to be hotter and is more conducive to a solid night’s sleep. This can be dried on low or be ironed softly.

Key Features:

Stretches to fit up to 16″ deep mattresses

Filled fibers

More conducive and breathable

Protect your bed

Image source: PlushDeluxe/Amazon

Mattresses are not cheap and, if you’re buying a cheap mattresses, chances are you aren’t sleeping well. Protect your investment with the PlushDeluxe Premium Bamboo Mattress Protector. This ultra-soft mattress cover keeps away dirt, dust mites, liquid spills, and even normal wear and tear. It stays clean and comfortable longer. It is free from PVC, phthalate, and vinyl and is made from natural bamboo fabric. It is 100% waterproof and hypoallergenic while remaining silent as you roll around on top of it. It won’t make any kind of crinkling noise as you sleep. It is offered in every size your mattress will come in.

Key Features:

Free from PVC, phthalate, and vinyl

100% waterproof and hypoallergenic

Won’t make any kind of crinkling noise

Stop sweating at night

Image source: Meritlife/Amazon

The MERITLIFE Premium Cooling Bamboo Waterproof Mattress Protector uses specially made technology to help you sleep better. It is made up of 35% bamboo and 65% polyester. The eco-friendly and natural bamboo delivers a solid combination for an ultra-soft fabric. The filling of the mattress protector is 3D air fabric that doesn’t allow air in, keeping it cooler as you sleep on it. It also helps keep it waterproof, so even if you spill a glass of water on it, it shouldn’t seep through to the mattress. The 18″ deep pocket is designed for all mattress types, including memory foam and latex. It is noiseless, so it’s great for any household.

Key Features:

Eco-friendly and natural bamboo

Filling is 3D air fabric that doesn’t allow air in

Noiseless and 100% waterproof