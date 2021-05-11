If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

A lot of people like to live by the motto, “It’s 5 o’clock somewhere.” Thriving when you’re off the clock is how some make it through the day. One of the most refreshing cocktails you can make that will make you feel like you’re on an island somewhere or you’re somewhere south of the border is a margarita. Margaritas can be made in a variety of ways, including frozen or on the rocks. You can make it fresh yourself or use a mix to serve one up quickly. You can even make them spicy or mild and mix up the flavorings as well. Using some tequila will get you ready to go and we’ve highlighted some other margarita making supplies that you’ll need to enjoy the best kind of relaxing cocktail there is. Check out our list and live like Jimmy Buffett would want you to.

You need to fill them up

With a wide rim that makes it easy to line with salt, the Artland Iris Margarita Glasses come in a set of four. These come in different colors but the nice green color is sharp to look at and will be filled with your delicious margaritas, this is a great set. This gorgeous bubble glass is both elegant and fun. The glasses are hand blown, as they are made from high quality, lead-free glass. A huge plus with this set of glasses is that they can be put in the dishwasher, so you don’t have to spend the evening hand washing them. Plus, it’ll give you more time to continue to fill them up with more margaritas. Break these out for lunch, happy hour, or dinner.

Gorgeous bubble glass

High quality, lead-free

Dishwasher-safe

Artland Iris Margarita Glasses, Green, Set of 4 Price:$59.99 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Complete the look

Most people would agree with the addition of salt to the rim of their margarita glasses. For a terrific salt, check out the Rokz Lime Margarita Salt Rimmerz. You can get Rokz in many different flavors, including lemon drop, sweet heat, and citrus petals. But the lime margarita is a blend made up of lime juice and flavorful citrus bits of lemon and orange. You’ll just need to edge your glass with lime juice and then dip the rim in salt and rotate it gently. This comes in a four-ounce package, which is good enough for 40 drinks. The ingredients are fine salt, coarse flake salt, dried orange peel, citric acid, dried lemon peel, and natural lime flavor.

Comes in different flavors

Four-ounce package

Good enough for 40 drinks

rokz Lime Margarita Salt Rimmerz, 4 ounce Price:$5.99 ($1.50 / Ounce) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Do the blending

Want frozen margaritas at the drop of a hat? Then check out the Margaritaville DM0700-000-000 Frozen Concoction Maker. The Bahamas Frozen Concoction Maker comes with a 36-ounce blending jar that lets you easily create pitchers of tropical themed beverages. This has measurements for piña coladas, daiquiris and margaritas, featured with the No-Brainer mixing tool. This has 400 Watts of combined shaving and blending power, so you’ll be able to cut through the ice quickly and efficiently. The shave ‘n blend cycle will mix ingredients together and blend it all. It all empties into an easy pouring jar that allows you to pop the hatch and pour simple. It measures 14″ x 9″ x 18″ and the reservoir holds ice for a full pitcher. It comes with a one-year limited warranty and many of the parts are dishwasher-safe.

36-ounce blending jar

No-Brainer mixing tool

Empties into an easy pouring jar

Margaritaville DM0700-000-000 Frozen Concoction Maker, 1, White List Price:$299.99 Price:$244.90 You Save:$55.09 (18%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Don’t worry about holding a big glass

For an easy to use plastic glasses set, take a look at the Host 3308 Freeze Stemless Margarita. These insulated plastic glasses are filled with proprietary cooling gel work that acts as the perfect cocktail chiller. You can put these in the freezer for a few hours and they’ll keep beverages between 43 and 53 degrees Fahrenheit. They come in packs of two, so if you need more, you can buy more than one set. This is BPA-free and works with many blended cocktails.

Filled with proprietary cooling gel

Keeps beverages cold

BPA-free

Host Freeze Stemless Margarita Plastic Glass Insulated Gel Chiller, Double Wall Frozen Cocktail… List Price:$26.99 Price:$23.99 ($12.00 / Each) You Save:$3.00 (11%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Set up the full station

In order to rim your glasses with salts or sugars, you need a place to lay out the ingredients. With the Tablecraft Glass Rimming Station with 5-Swing Out Trays, that’s all taken care of. This is a perfect tool for your at-home bar. This rimmer features five swing out trays, allowing you to fill them up with different essentials to put around the rim of your glass. It is easy to clean and dishwasher-safe. The overall size is 18.5″ x 12.5″ x 9.625″. The trays have a diameter of 5.75″. It’s round and the trays can be folded back into themselves for easier storage.

Swing out trays

Easy to clean

Round

Tablecraft Glass Rimming Station with 5-Swing Out Trays , 2.3, Black List Price:$26.85 Price:$15.99 You Save:$10.86 (40%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now