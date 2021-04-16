If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

A wise man once said, “It’s five o’clock somewhere.” While that may not be exactly factual, the sentiment rings true that somewhere, someone is getting off their work shift and enjoying a nice adult beverage. When you want to feel like you’re near an ocean or you actually have spent some of the day in the sun, a tropical drink is what oftentimes will hit the best. Margaritas are a drink that can be enjoyed by pretty much any adult and can be made different ways. You can get one on the rocks or one that’s frozen in a slush form. Both are delicious and will have you feeling great. They tend to go well with certain kinds of cuisine or are ideal for a nice winding down after work. Rather than going out to a restaurant or bar to get your own margaritas, you can get a margarita maker to enjoy them at home. We’ve highlighted five of the best margarita makers on the market to help you enjoy your five o’clock.

Get the most blended margaritas

Image source: Margaritaville/Amazon

You’ll love how delicious your margaritas will turn out when you use the Margaritaville Bali Frozen Concoction Maker. This can hold up to 60 ounces at a time and has four different pre-programmed settings, allowing you to make margaritas, daiquiris, coladas, or smoothies. You can either make a full chamber batch to share with others or make a half batch for yourself or for you to share with someone else. You can pick how blended you want it to be, as there are custom blending and shave buttons you can manually use. This is made from premium quality metallic housing with polished stainless steel accents. It pours on demand with one touch and the unique remix channel consistently blends and dispenses each serving.

Key Features:

60 ounces at a time

Four pre-programmed settings

Unique remix channel

Don’t struggle to make your margarita

Image source: Nostalgia/Amazon

Just a few small features will have the Nostalgia 64-Ounce Margarita & Slush Maker whipping up a batch of margaritas for you. This is made from plastic and metal so it’s durable and safe to use. It’s also extremely easy to use, as you need to fill up the container and then turn the knob to blend. The powerful motor delivers the perfect consistency for your blended and frozen margaritas. The dual swivel system pulverizes and shaves for a smooth cocktail. It makes up to 64 ounces and the detachable cup rest serves as a drip tray.

Key Features:

Convenient on/off dial

Dual swivel system

Makes up to 64 ounces

Just push a button

Image source: Drinksworks by keurig/Amazon

Similar to making your coffee, the Drinkworks Home Bar by Keurig lets you make single serving cocktails easily. This prepares cocktails, brews, and more with the push of a button. The Home Bar adds chilled water and carbonation to your drinks and the Drinkworks Pods (sold separately) provide the alcohol. You can choose from margarita, Moscow mule, mojito, old fashioned, Long Island iced tea, Cuban daiquiri, mai tai, cosmopolitan, gin and tonic, vodka soda with lime, red sangria, and more. With this box, you’ll receive the Home Bar, two CO2 cartridges, two water filters, a pack of cleaning tablets, a prepaid pod recycle bag, and a pack of coasters. It can pour four, six, eight, or 12 ounces.

Key Features:

Adds chilled water and carbonation while the pods contain alcohol

Many different flavors

Includes coasters and cleaning tablets

Crush the ingredients yourself

Image source: Ninja/Amazon

The Ninja Professional 72 Oz Countertop Blender can get the job done for you and your guests. This features a sleek design and the performances of a 1,000 watt motor. This is great for blending, crushing ice, pureeing, controlled processing and more. This holds 72 ounces and is great for creamy, frozen drinks and cocktails. It blasts ice into snow in seconds and blends your favorite ingredients into dips and sauces. The six blade assembly allows you to crush ice quicker.

Key Features:

Holds 72 ounces

1,000 watt motor

Six blade assembly

Add something for children as well

Image source: Elite Gourmet/Amazon

Parents and kids alike will enjoy the Elite Gourmet Electric Countertop 34-Oz Frozen Drink Beverage Maker. This is super fun and easy as everyone can enjoy icy treats. Adults can make margaritas and daiquiris in this while kids can have smoothies or even shaved ice. You can pair this with different syrups for more fun. It includes a 32-ounce pitcher with a transparent handle and stirring paddle. The stainless steel blades crushes ice and the paddle stirs it all simultaneously. There are two ice shaving and crushing settings for a snowy or slushie ice texture. The 45-watt motor is energy-saving.

Key Features:

Can make margaritas or shaved ice

Pairs with different syrups

Two ice shaving and crushing settings

