Fresher ingredients means a fresher meal. While plenty of us have unwrapped a frozen dinner, popped it in a microwave, and been fine with it, it pales in comparison to a freshly cooked meal at home. No matter what type of cuisine is your favorite, it’s definitely better when you make it and then eat it right away. This applies to any meal of the day and can also apply to beverages. Making a cocktail fresh rather than drinking one from a can will always be superior. You’ll also find this is a great rule of thumb for juices. While buying orange juice from the store is fine, squeezing your own from oranges you have at your home is infinitely more delicious. Rather than paying a crazy amount of money for an electric juicer that has a bunch of functions you’ll never use, a manual fruit juicer is simple and right to the point. It allows you to squeeze your citrus and delivers you the juice. We’ve hand selected five of the best manual fruit juicers to give you more of what you want.

Handle it right on the countertop

It’s simple to add your fruit to the Zulay Professional Citrus Juicer. That’s because this is a freestanding squeezer that extracts the most juice possible. It gets the maximum amount of juice from oranges, lemons, limes, grapefruits, and other fruits. The comfortable firm grip just needs to be pulled down after you put the fruit in and the juice will collect right underneath in a glass or bowl that you place there. This is a commercial grade hand press extractor that is made from heavy duty cast iron. The lever action does the work for you. It has a 5″ diameter cup, so you can put in various types and sizes of fruits. You’ll just need to wipe it clean in seconds. It comes in 10 different colors to better match your kitchen decorations.

Key Features:

Gets the maximum amount of juice

Comfortable firm grip

Made from heavy duty cast iron

Pour as much as you want

Deliver the goods for your juice cravings, the SHANGPEIXUAN Fruit Juice Squeezer allows you to control the pour. This is made of high quality aluminum alloy on the surface of the juicer, so it’s never in contact with the juice. You’ll get superior leverage, as you can squeeze the juice in your hands and then tilt it to the side to pour out the juice. Just by squeezing it doesn’t automatically pour it into a glass. You get to control that. The V-shaped juice outlet makes it easy to pour. It comes with two cotton filter bags to help you remove the peel, seeds, and pulp easily. You can remove all of the components to easily clean it. It should not be washed in the dishwasher.

Key Features:

Delivers superior leverage

V-shaped juice outlet

Comes with two cotton filter bags

Don’t worry about your hands

Thanks to its design, the ROVSUN Commercial Grade Citrus Juicer Hand Press looks out for your safety. This heavy duty juicer crusher has a long and light handle with a comfortable rubber grip that’s easy to use. But it has safety measures in place, so if you happen to bump the handle, the mechanism won’t come crashing down, as it might with other juicers. This comes with a black plastic hat that will lock it into position. The juicer is made from heavy duty cast iron and has a 304 stainless steel strainer which ensures 100% safety and hygiene. This extracts every last drop of juice out of a piece of fruit, leaving behind any bitter taste of rind or peel.

Key Features:

Comes with black plastic hat

Long and light handle

304 stainless steel strainer

Have it for a long time

The EJOYWAY Manual Fruit Juicer is convenient to use. The V-shaped juice outlet makes it easy to pour. This squeezer lets you get every bit of juice out of a piece of fruit. You should wash this by hand to prevent the coating from falling off. It has an aluminum construction, which is great against corrosion. This will last longer and won’t fade or rust. You can squeeze lemons, lime, oranges, kiwis, watermelon, and more. This is designed to be used in the home but can be used professionally.

Key Features:

Gets every bit of juice out

Aluminum construction

Designed to be used at home

Do more with this

Not only can you get juice out of the Drizom Citrus Lemon Orange Juicer, but you can also grate your food too. This is a juicer that you cut your citrus in half and then push it down on top of to collect the juice underneath. It is made from food-grade ABS and stainless steel and is BPA-free. This has a 12-tooth reamer designed to extract maximum juice and a three-claw large reamer to extra bigger fruit bits. The container holds a cup of liquid and the flip top design can be used as an egg yolk separator or a grater on the other side for garlic, potato, or ginger.

Key Features:

Juices your citrus

Grates your garlic

Separates your yolks

