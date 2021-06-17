Best Magnetic Screen Door

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Experiencing the gentle breeze flowing through your home as you pass by is a wonderful and welcome feeling. When the weather is pleasant outside, you’re likely going to want to be enjoying it. Having some of that wind keep your home cool is made easy when you have a screen door. A screen door that lets you come in and out of your home easily doesn’t have to be one on tracks. Magnetic screen doors are extremely simple to install and open and close. If you’re enjoying a meal in your backyard and are carrying inside the dishes, you’re much more worried about your balance than you are the door being opened. With a magnetic screen door, you can just walk through it and it will open and close behind you as you pass. We’ve handpicked five of our favorite options to show you what your life could be like with the ability to enjoy the outdoors without bringing the bugs inside. Let’s take a look at our picks for the best magnetic screen doors.

Don’t need to squeeze

Finding a door that fits your doorway is the first step in figuring out which magnetic screen door is right for you. But if you have an especially wide doorway, you’ll want to consider the Sentry Screens Reinforced Magnetic Screen Door. It comes in a variety of sizes but can fit up to 48″ in width, which is a lot wider than many other doors. The hook and loop fastener is sewn right into the curtain and goes around the edge to prevent any bugs or pests from sneaking into your home. This is great for front doors, back doors, or even RVs. It is made from 60g fiberglass material, so it’s extremely durable. There are 26 magnets in all that will snap together and the edges are reinforced for increased stability. This is even being used by the US military in base camps to keep bugs out. There are no tools required to install it and it’ll take less than 10 minutes to put in.

Variety of sizes

Hook and loop fastener is sewn into the curtain

Made from 60g fiberglass material

Built to last

Reinforced for longer lasting use, the Flux Phenom Reinforced Magnetic Screen Door is adjustable in size. This will fit any door up to 38″ x 82″, so if yours is more narrow or shorter, this will still work. It features an upgraded mesh curtain with a higher thread count than other cheaper screens. It comes with premium metal black thumbtacks, as well as hook and loop adhesive strips for additional security. The hardware is black and becomes invisible once it’s installed. The middle seam of the door is strategically lined with magnetic cubes and strips, 26 in all, to keep your door shut when you aren’t passing through it. It’s extremely easy to install as well.

Middle seam of the door is strategically lined with magnets

Upgraded mesh curtain

Premium metal black thumbtacks

Find one that fits

Helping you outfit your home with the right size door, the MAGZO Magnetic Screen Door comes in many sizes. Ranging between 24″ x 80″ and 38″ x 99″, you’ll be able to find a door that’s right for your entryway, allowing you a lot of flexibility when it comes to installing. You can even get one for a door as short as 72″, so make sure you measure your door prior to ordering. There is a windproof sticker that can prevent the door from being blown open from the wind. This has a unique loop and hook design that’s different from the previous choices. The strong magnets go down the entire length of the middle.

Windproof sticker

Unique look and hook design

Can be as short as 72″

Use it on your camper

Heading out on a trip in an RV with your family can be a great way to vacation but it can also be increasingly buggy. With the help of the Apalus Magnetic Screen Door, you’ll be able to spare yourselves from those annoying pests. You can either get it in 36″ x 83″ or 39″ x 83″, providing you a bug-free environment. The two curtains close automatically and snap in place to stay secured. This is ideal for single doors, double doors, campers, RVs, and even pets. It’s windproof and extremely durable.

Comes in two sizes

Keeps away pests

Ideal for single doors or double doors

Don’t dent your wallet

Ideal to use as a pet door, the Homitt Magnetic Screen Door is a cost-effective choice. This is great for hands-free passage through, as well as an entryway for dogs and children. There are 26 pieces sewn into the mesh that will open and close with strong magnetic points. It’s durable and detachable, making it one of the easiest ones to use. You’ll be able to install this in just a few minutes and you can move it around if you need to.

Installs quickly

Strong magnetic points

Durable and detachable