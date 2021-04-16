If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Having a taste for elegance is something that goes hand in hand with French cuisine. All that goes into French cuisine takes years to master and can be very difficult to perfect. When it is done properly though, it will take your breath away from how decadent and delicious it can be. If you’ve never had a chance to visit France, you may not have experienced all that French cuisine offers. But there is a French pastry that you can make at your home rather easily. While they may be hard to perfect, as many pastries are, macarons can give you a sweet treat to enjoy on any given day. One of the things that will allow you to make macarons more simply is a macaron baking mat. This has specific areas for you to place the batter, allowing you to make uniform macarons and have them cook more evenly. They are a delicate baked good that need special preparation and any of the five options for baking mats that we’ve hand selected will serve you well. Here are our picks for the best macaron baking mats.

Get a lot for your money

Image source: Amazon Basics

When it comes down to it, you’re likely going to turn out some batches of macarons that aren’t your best when you first start. By saving your money for ingredients and not spending it on expensive mats, this will help you. So get the Amazon Basics Silicone Non-Stick Macaron Baking Mat Set of 2. The macaron template is built into the mats to make your baking convenient and easy. There is no need for oil, cooking sprays, or parchment paper, as the batter won’t stick. The pack of two is safe to heat up to 480°F. You’ll be able to make 30 macaron halves per sheet, allowing you to make 60 halves in any given bake when you use both. They measure 11 5/8″ x 16 1/2″.

Key Features:

11 5/8″ x 16 1/2″

No need for oil or cooking sprays

Makes 30 macaron halves per sheet

Take care of the whole operation

Image source: JSDOIN/Amazon

To get that batter out properly, you’re going to want specific piping bags and tips, like the ones provided in the JSDOIN Silicone Baking Mats Set. You’ll get two baking mats that measure 11.6″ x 16.5″ and won’t fade, wrinkle, are safe and BPA-free. You’ll also get 12 piping tips to allow you to pipe different styles, two couplers, two piping bags, and two piping bag ties. These mats can withstand temperatures between -40°F and 480°F and can be placed in an oven, microwave, freezer, refrigerator, or dishwasher. The non-stick surface eliminates the need for sprays, leading to healthier foods.

Key Features:

12 piping tips and two bags

Two couplers and two bag ties

Mats can be put in the freezer or oven

Do baking that’s not just macarons

Image source: Angadona/Amazon

The Angadona Macaron Baking Kit Silicone Mats provide you with mats and tools for all kinds of baking. You’ll get two macaron baking mats as well as a a quarter baking sheet for any additional baking you want to try. Even burnt sugar and fat off of these mats because of how good the non-stick coating is. You’ll get two piping bags, six piping tips, and bag ties. These are designed for all kinds of ovens except direct fire ovens. You can make macarons, thanks to the designs for halves on the mats. But you can also make caramels, gooey bread, or even baked fish.

Key Features:

Two baking mats and a quarter baking sheet

Two piping bags and six piping tips

Designed for all kinds of ovens

Get the most for your oven

Image source: Kitzini/Amazon

For those who want to make a huge batch all at once, check out the Kitzini Silicone Baking Mats Pack of 4. You’ll receive four baking mats that measure 16 1/2″ x 11 5/8″. They can withstand temperatures up to 450°F and they use food-grade silicone with a fiberglass core. You won’t have to scrub these, as they are non-stick and can be washed with soapy water. You can also place them in the dishwasher. Your macarons will be evenly cooked.

Key Features:

Four in a pack

Can be washed with soapy water

Food-grade silicone with a fiberglass core

Make bigger macarons

Image source: Silpat/Amazon

Rather than making 30 halves, the Silpat Perfect Macaron Non-Stick Silicone Baking Mat has room for 20. The mat measures 11 5/8″ x 16 1/2″, so it’s the same size as the other ones. But the built-in template has room for bigger macarons. Made of fiberglass mesh and the highest quality of food-grade silicone, it provides consistent heat distribution. It can withstand temperatures up to 500°F and will stand the test of time.

Key Features:

Fits 20 macaron halves

Made of fiberglass mesh

Withstands temperatures up to 500°F

