Best Lotion Dispenser

One of the worst feelings is having cracked or dry skin. When it’s colder outside and the temperatures are dropping, you can really feel it in your hands and feet. It may even get to the point where it hurts all day long because of how damaged your skin is. While you may not want to be sleeping in moisturizing gloves at night, consistently applying lotion to your hands is a must, especially during those colder months. In order to do so, you’ll need to have lotion on hand and around your home. While having tons of bottles of lotions around can look clunky, adding them to lotion dispensers is a way to fill out your home décor. A lotion dispenser can be similar to a soap dispenser and you can keep them together in bathrooms or these are great to have near sinks or on night stands. Having lotion available for your guests as they wash their hands is a classy and upscale idea. We’ve highlighted five of the best lotion dispensers on the market to hopefully keep your hands from cracking. Let’s take a look.

Extremely chic

Image source: Amazon

For those who love mason jars and the look of them to drink from, you’ll love the Jarmazing Products Mason Jar Soap Dispenser. It is pint-sized and painted black with stainless steel. You can put soap, lotion or hand cream in it and it’ll pump out without a problem. The durable metal pump is coated for longevity and won’t corrode or rust. The leakproof FDA silicone gasket is included and it’ll look great in just about any setting. You won’t have to replace the lotion very often, thanks to the 16 ounces of capacity. This will fit many home interior designs and looks great.

Key Features:

Pint-sized

Durable metal pump is coated for longevity

Ball mason jar

Jarmazing Products Mason Jar Soap Dispenser - Black - with 16 Ounce Ball Mason Jar - Made from… Price: $13.99 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Beautiful to look at

Image source: iDesign/Amazon

You’ll love the way the iDesign Kent Plastic Liquid Soap Pump and Lotion Dispenser looks. This holds up to 12 ounces of lotion or soap and fits in well in your bathrooms, kitchen, craft room, or workspace. This is made with durable, rustproof plastic for years of durable use. This is a refillable dispenser that’s designed with a wide opening to make adding more lotion simple. The bronze finish is fashionable and will match any of your decorations.

Key Features:

Holds up to 12 ounces of lotion or soap

Bronze finish

Durable and rustproof plastic

iDesign 93780 Kent Plastic Liquid Soap Pump and Lotion Dispenser for Kitchen, Bathroom, Sink, V… Price: $9.99 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Like your grandmother had

Image source: Amazon

A classic design that won’t go out of style, the CHBKT 2 Pack Thick Amber Glass Pint Jar Soap Dispenser is a solid purchase. This fits in with many styles of interior decorating and provide ultraviolet protection, which is important for aromatherapy and essential oils. The pack comes with two thick, lead-free glass bottles that both hold 16 ounces of liquid. They are dishwasher-safe and reusable. The vintage style of the amber glass bottles is timeless. You can also choose from matte black, copper, oil rubbed bronze, round oil rubbed bronze, and silver tops for the dispensers.

Key Features:

Two amber glass pint jars

Made from lead-free glass that is dishwasher-safe

Five different top options

2 Pack Thick Amber Glass Pint Jar Soap Dispenser with Matte Black Stainless Steel Pump, 16ounce… List Price: $16.99 Price: $15.99 You Save: $1.00 (6%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Have more than two

Image source: Amazon

If you need more than just a pair of bottles, check out the Cutiset 3 Pack Assorted Glass 15 Ounce Lotion Soap Dispenser Bottle. This comes with three bottles made from embossed and durable glass with an all-over dimpled pattern. The plastic pump head is BPA-free, allowing you to reuse these over and over. The bottle mouth is a suitable size and each one is a different color. You’ll be able to keep different soaps, lotions, or other creams in each one. They all measure 7.5″ x 2.9″ and each hold 15 ounces.

Key Features:

Three bottles in a pack

All of them are different colors

Bottle mouth is a suitable size

Cutiset 3 Pack Assorted Glass 15 Ounce Lotion Soap Dispenser Bottle with Pump for Bathroom, Kit… Price: $14.99 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Keep it in place

Image source: Amazon

The Circleware Vintage Soap Dispenser Bottle Pumps in Metal Caddy is a terrific set. Made from strong, sturdy, high quality, BPA-free materials, this will remain in place. The two bottles fit nicely into the metal caddy, so you’ll have an easy time fitting it all together on your sink or countertop. The glass bottles look elegant and offer great value. These can be reused endlessly.

Key Features:

Two bottles in a caddy

Can be reused

Made from BPA-free materials