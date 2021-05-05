If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Everyone these days is looking for the best images to put up on their social media. Finding ways to adjust or change their photos to get a more desired look is a task done thousands of times a day through different apps or programs. But if you’re taking portraits or handling photography in a studio, you can manipulate light and filter it to get similar results. Photographers use light reflectors to punch up photos and make them more vibrant. If you’re learning how to be a photographer or just want some variety on your photos without having to touch them up with filters after the fact, light reflectors are a great choice for you. They are especially easy to use and can make a world of difference to your photos. We’ve highlighted five of the best options on the market to help you find the light reflectors that will best help you with your pictures. Get that amazing photo quicker and without having to go through six or seven different editing processes.

We loved this choice

Image source: Neewer/Amazon

Enjoy more coverage when you have the Neewer 43 Inch/110 Centimeter Light Reflector 5-in-1 Collapsible Multi-Disc with Bag. This offers you five different backdrops and reflectors to utilize while you’re taking photos. The multiple photo reflector disc measures 43″ in diameter, so you’ll be able to cover more area. This is collapsible, so it easily stores in the bag that it comes with, allowing you to bring it with you to your next shoot. The five reflectors are a translucent panel to soften the sun’s natural light, a silver cover that’s very reflective to brighten shadows, a gold cover to add warmer light, a white cover to produce softer light, and a black cover that subtracts light and creates shadows. The durable and flexible steel spring frame ensures easy spreading.

Key Features:

Gold, white, black, silver, and translucent

43″ in diameter

Collapsible

Neewer 43 Inch/110 Centimeter Light Reflector 5-in-1 Collapsible Multi-Disc with Bag - Transluc… List Price:$40.95 Price:$29.99 You Save:$10.96 (27%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Quickly toss it in your car

Image source: Etekcity/Amazon

With a size that makes it extremely portable, the Etekcity 24″ (60cm) 5-in-1 Photography Reflector Light Reflectors is ideal for any shoot. This has five colors, similar to the previous option, so you can choose between gold, silver, white, black, and transparent. This measures 24″ in diameter and has a 10″ zippered case that you can store the reflector in. The carrying pouch is durable, so tossing it in the backseat or with your gear shouldn’t be a problem. You’ll be able to warm up your light or block out more without much hassle. This is great for portraits of your kids and family, taking pictures of your food, or just capturing still life.

Key Features:

Durable carrying pouch

24″ in diameter

Warms up light or block it out

Etekcity 24" (60cm) 5-in-1 Photography Reflector Light Reflectors for Photography Multi-Disc Ph… Price:$21.55 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Have someone hold it easily

Image source: Selens/Amazon

If you’re using someone to hold up your reflector while you’re shooting, give them a break and get the Selens 5-in-1 43 Inch (110cm) Portable Handle Round Reflector. This comes in 24″, 32″ and 43″ iterations, so you can choose the one that best fits a majority of your work. This includes two comfortable grips on either side, allowing the person to hold it with one or two hands and not have their hands get tired. This comes with a portable case that’s suitable for travel. The reflector is multi-layered and features a raised grain design to make it last up to 80% longer than regular reflectors. This has four color covers and the translucent option as well to lighten or darken your set. You’re also saving 80% of pigment loss.

Key Features:

Two comfortable grips on either side

Multi-layered

Raised grain design

Selens 5-in-1 43 Inch (110cm) Portable Handle Round Reflector Collapsible Multi Disc with Carry… Price:$26.59 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Place it in a holder

Image source: Andoer/Amazon

The Andoer 24-Inch 60cm 5-in-1 with Gold Silver White Black and Translucent Portable Photography Light Reflector can be easily set up. This is fit for any standard reflector holders, so rather than have someone hold it up for you, you can place it in a holder. This has five different reflective surfaces and it can be used to fill in, reflect, diffuse, absorb, or soften light. This comes with a zippered carrying case for convenience of carrying. The durable and flexible steel frame makes it simple to fold up and put away.

Key Features:

Fit for any standard reflector holders

Used to fill in, reflect, diffuse, absorb, or soften light

Durable and flexible steel frame

Andoer 24-Inch 60cm 5 in 1 with Gold Silver White Black and Translucent Portable Photography Li… Price:$15.99 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Save some money

Image source: Emart/Amazon

With the Emart 24″ 5-in-1 Portable Photography Studio Multi Photo Disc Collapsible Light Reflector, you’ll be able to get the photos you want at a reasonable cost. This is a cost-effective option that can easily go with you where you need it. This has the five colors that every reflector has and can be folded up and put in a case. The case has a tab that you can hold onto to carry it easier. The five different surfaces will fill in and soften light for you in any way you need.

Key Features:

Folded up and put in a case

Tab that you can hold onto to carry

Cost-effective

Emart 24” 5-in-1 Portable Photography Studio Multi Photo Disc Collapsible Light Reflector wit… Price:$11.99 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now