Best License Plate Frame

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

We’ve all seen some pretty awesome and pretty ridiculous vanity plates in our lives. Things such as MYCAR or READMOR have been seen on the roadways. But if you don’t want everyone fixated on your license plate letters and numbers and just want to add some flair to your car, you can always get a frame for the plates. A license plate frame is a different way to put some style onto the outside of your car without getting a crazy paint job, spoiler or stripes down the side. Now, obviously there are more customizable frames on the internet, but we’ve found some of the best tried-and-true offerings on Amazon. Let’s take a look.

Show off your sparkle

Image source: HC Hippo Creations/Amazon

Outfit your car with some bling of its own by getting the 2 Pack Luxury Handcrafted Bling White Rhinestone Premium Stainless Steel License Plate Frame from H C Hippo Creation. Each license plate frame features over 1,000 hand-embedded SS20 clear rhinestones that are cut to precision. The frames are made from high quality stainless steel with edge grinding processing and they are all rust-resistant and won’t scratch or corrode. The two pack fits both US and Canada driving standards and they won’t block any registration tags. They are simple to install and will have your car looking sharp.

Key Features:

Fits both US and Canada driving standards

Simple to install

Over 1,000 hand-embedded SS20 clear rhinestones

2 Pack Luxury Handcrafted Clear Rhinestone Premium Stainless Steel Bling License Plate Frame wi… List Price: $38.00 Price: $36.00 ($18.00 / Count) You Save: $2.00 (5%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Protect your car

Image source: DFDM/Amazon

If you want to make sure your car and license plate are protected, then you should opt for the DFDM National Stainless Steel License Plate Frame. This four-hole anti-theft model has security screw covers that are difficult for a thief to remove quickly. It is a custom design and fits over the screws tightly. This frame is 100% automotive grade SAE 304 stainless steel that won’t corrode or fade. This frame will fit on almost any kind of car, whether it’s an import or domestic, sports car or luxury SUV.

Key Features:

Frame will fit most cars

Custom design

Four-hole anti-theft model

Anti-Theft Stainless Steel License Plate Frame Mirror Polished ASTM 304 Includes US/Import Styl… Price: $19.87 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Don’t spend too much

Image source: Ohuhu/Amazon

Offering a solid, black matte option, the Ohuhu Matte Aluminum License Plate Frame is a simple and effective choice. It measures 6 3/8″ x 12 1/4″ and is crafted from high quality aluminum and not cheap plastic. It is easy to attach with the two top screws and it is designed not to block any registration tags. The screws and matching screw covers are included and the license plate frame will never peel off. It has a powder coated black matte finish that will remain sophisticated looking for years. This is a great bang-for-your-buck purchase for any US car.

Key Features:

Designed not to block registration tags

Two in a pack

Powder coated black matte finish

Ohuhu Matte Aluminum License Plate Frame with Black Screw Caps, 2Pcs 2 Holes Black Licenses Pla… Price: $11.99 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Withstand any conditions

Image source: LEADSTAR/Amazon

You’ll love the build of the LEADSTAR License Plate Frames. These are universal to fit any US or Canadian car. You’ll receive two and they are 100% street legal. These are made of industrial-grade silicone that is resistant to heat and cold. It can withstand temperatures as cold as -60°F and as hot as 250°F. The two-sided open design and an updated R-angle design make the frames perfect fits for your car. They take almost no time to install.

Key Features:

Withstands major temperatures

Updated R-angle design

100% street legal

License Plate Frames Silicone License Plate Holder, Rust-Proof Rattle-Proof Weather-Proof with… Price: $12.88 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Show off your pride

Image source: Tactilian/Amazon

The Tactilian American Flag License Plate Frame will provide you with a subtle way to show off the stars and stripes. This is understated with gloss stars and stripes on a matte background. It makes for a very nice 3D effect that makes the American flag design pop. It is lightweight and scratch-resistant. This should fit any car’s license plate. It comes with black screw caps to keep the clean aesthetic.

Key Features:

Understated gloss stars and stripes

Matte background

Lightweight and scratch-resistant