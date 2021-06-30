Best leaf bag

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Anybody with a front lawn knows that falling leaves are really only ideal for two things — artsy photographs and child’s play. Oh, and maybe a bad back from raking and bagging them. Speaking of bagging leaves, it’s probably time for you to start stocking up on these best leaf bags. If you’re sick of using paper leaf bags or environment-unfriendly plastic garbage bags, you might want to consider going in a different direction. Fortunately, there is a variety of alternatives available for your lawn. Here, we’ll go through some of the best leaf bags available on the web, and maybe — just maybe — your yard work won’t be so bad. Hey, at least it’s good exercise, right?

This is the best pack of leaf bag

Environmental enthusiasts, rejoice — you can help save the trees (and/or the ocean) with this GardenMate 3-Pack of Reusable Garden Waste Bags. These water and tear-resistant bags are perfect for any outdoor clean ups but work especially well when raking and collecting leaves. They’re made with polypropylene woven fabric and water-repellent PE coating for strong durability. Each bag comes with easy-to-grip carrying handles that are reinforced with double-stitched webbing and features a generous 80 gallons of capacity.

Easy-to-grip carrying handles

Polypropylene woven fabric and water-repellent PE coating

Water- and tear-resistant

Store with ease with this bag

Those looking for something they can store without taking up space, the Fiskars 394050-1004 Kangaroo Collapsible Container Gardening Bag is a great choice. This reusable bag differs from the first set, due to its fold-up nature. The bag utilizes internal springs that allow it to pop for use. At full size, each bag contains dimensions of 1.25″ x 22.8″ x 23.75″, yet they can fold to three inches for easy storage. They’re pretty versatile as well, as you can use them to house a multitude of things like leaves, grass clippings and yard waste. You can even use it as a temporary storage bin if need be.

Utilizes internal springs to pop up

1.25″ x 22.8″ x 23.75″

Can be used as a temporary storage bin

Keep your leaf bag upright

Admittedly, it can be tough to change your methods after years of the same routine. If you don’t plan on changing up your raking habits any time soon, you should at least try to make your life a little bit easier. The Bag Butler Lawn and Leaf Trash Bag Holder will stand your plastic or paper bags up straight and keep them open for your convenience, thus eliminating perhaps the most annoying aspect of raking. This is particularly helpful on a windy day where there’s virtually no chance of keeping your bag open by yourself. It fits anywhere between 30-42 gallons of leaves and can be used either upright or on its side. Thanks to this useful tool, you can fill leaf bags in under a minute, making your yard work that much more bearable. Furthermore, this convenient device works best with plastic bags, but it can also fit most paper bags, albeit with a much tighter fit.

Fits between 30-42 gallons of leaves

Particularly helpful on windy days

Works with most plastic bags

Take them out after they’re full

Fill up the Solimo Lawn and Leaf Drawstring Trash Bags and then get rid of them. Solimo is an Amazon Brand that has a great reputation for quality products. In this pack, you’ll get 40 bags, all of which can hold up to 39 gallons of capacity. The black trash bag and red drawstring makes for easy tying and carrying. You’ll be able to fill these up and get them ready. The box only weighs 2.26 pounds.

Pack of 40 bags

Each leaf bag holds up to 39 gallons

Tying and carrying is simple

Recycle these bags

The Lowe’s 30 Gallon Heavy Duty Brown Paper Lawn and Refuse Bags is safe to use all year round. Each one measures 16″ x 12″ x 35″ gives you 30 gallons. The bags are biodegradable, so they can decompose along with your compost. Taking them to your backyard grass clippings pile allows this to naturally go away. You’ll get 10 bags in these and you can get rid of 300 gallons of waste.

16″ x 12″ x 35″

Each one holds 30 gallons

Biodegradable bags

