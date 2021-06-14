Best Lavalier Microphone

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Record that postgame interview after a team wins a big game and get the words right from the mouth of the player who won it with the help of a lavalier microphone. A lot of aspiring students want to get into the media industry and plenty of them want to become on-air talent for the news or sports. A great way to get the perfect sound bite when you’re in the field is with a lavalier label mic that attaches easily to a shirt or jacket. The smaller microphone doesn’t pic up random noises and will allow you to play back and hear your interviewee clearly. Lavalier mics have a lot of different uses as well, so if you’re shooting a promo video for your company or doing a podcast interview on the go, any of these lavalier mics will do the trick.

Get everything you need

Image source: Purple Panda/Amazon

Packed with five accessories, the Purple Panda Lavalier Lapel Microphone Kit is a great choice for anybody just starting out. It comes with a 9.8-foot extension cord, mini USB adapter, 2-ring TRS adapter, a fuzzy windscreen, an extra clip and a carrying pouch. The mic has a strong gator clip around it, so it won’t move once it is attached. It’s compatible with GoPro, iPhone, iPad, Android, camcorders and portable recorders, to name a few. It also comes with the e-book “Film Directing for Newbies.”

Key Features:

9.8-foot extension cord

Compatible with GoPro, iPhone, iPad, and more

Comes with an e-book

Block out unnecessary sound

Image source: PowerDeWise/Amazon

Trying to get crystal clear sound when doing an outdoor interview is pretty hard to achieve but the Professional Grade Lavalier Lapel Microphone from PowerDeWise comes close. It records clean and clear professional sound, thanks to the wind muffs over the mic. This is great for YouTube videos, GarageBand or any other recording programs. It comes with an extra wind muff and a 79″ Velcro-wrapped extension cord, allowing you to move around without having to unplug it. It comes with a storage case for easy transport. It is compatible with any phone that has a headphone jack and PCs and laptops.

Key Features:

Records clean and clear sound

Wind muffs over the mic

79″ Velcro-wrapped extension cord

Get a lot for your money

Image source: PoP/Amazon

If you’re looking for a bang-for-your-buck purchase, look no further than the PoP voice Professional Lavalier Lapel Microphone. This omnidirectional condenser mic was specifically designed to use with iPhones, Androids, iPads, iPods, Sony, LG, Blackberry, and Windows phones. It has a long 79″ cord and works better than any built-in microphone. It comes with an adapter from 4 pins to 3 pins to work on any laptop or PC easily. It’s great for any voice recording you need to do and won’t break the bank.

Key Features:

Omnidirectional condenser mic

Works on any laptop or PC

Great for any voice recording

Live stream easily

Image source: Slint/Amazon

If you’re ready to go viral, you should check out the Slint Lavalier Lapel Microphone. This is easy to use anywhere and anybody can use it. The noise reduction technology is clearer than 55% of other microphones. You’ll get two lavalier mics in this set and they are both universally compatible. You’ll be able to plug in and you’ll be good to go. This is perfect for content creators because you can clip the mic to your shirt and have it be out of frame as you live stream, vlog, or do a podcast. There are two extension cords, a Y-connector, an adaptor, two wind muffs, and a portable leather bag to keep it all in.

Key Features:

Two lavalier mics

Can clip to your shirt

Universally compatible

Walk around more easily

Image source: Movo/Amazon

If you want a wireless system, you can check out the Movo WMX Dual Wireless Lavalier Microphone System. You’ll be able to record crystal clear audio from your DSLR, camcorder, smartphone, or tablet. It features an upgraded RF Chipset that broadcasts on the open 2.4GHz frequency spectrum and wireless transmission. Listen to your audio in real time and it ensures accurate sound recording. This includes two transmitters with belt clips, as well as a receiver with a belt clip and a shoe mount. Each unit is powered by AAA batteries to last up to six hours.

Key Features:

Upgraded RF Chipset

Ability to listen in real time

Two transmitters with belt clips