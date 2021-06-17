Best Laptop Stand for Home or Work

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Whether you work from home, can bring work home with you, or have an open floor plan in the office, you can accomplish a lot throughout the day when you’re working from a laptop. While you may have a nice setup at home when it comes to your desk or office, it can always be better. If working from the table, couch, or desk has proven to put strain on your neck, there’s an easy way to combat that. With a laptop stand, you’ll be able to raise your laptop to the height that you desire. Now, you won’t have to worry about your wrists being placed at weird angles or your neck craning to see the screen. These adjustable stands are easy to keep anywhere you need them, so if you’re setting up an office that will have people working from their laptops, consider any of these laptop stands that we’ve highlighted below. Work smarter, not harder, with a laptop stand.

Find the look for you

If you’re on the shorter side or a bit taller than most, you’re going to want flexibility when it comes to your laptop stand. After all, you need to be able to use your laptop easily. That’s where the Roost Laptop Stand comes in handy. This extremely strong laptop stand holds almost any kind of laptop, as it works with most PC and MacBook models. The universal fit of the laptop stand is also universal for the users, as it can raise between 6″ and 12″ in height, giving you a wide array of heights to choose from. This will collapse fully, and it is light and compact, making storing it extremely simple. This is ideal for business travelers or corporate presenters. The rubber insets keep the laptop in place as you’re using it. This features quality manufacturing where it counts, so you won’t have to worry about your laptop falling off of this. It measures 1.2″ x 13″ x 1.3″, so you’ll always be able to carry it around with you.

Key Features:

Works with most PC and MacBook models

Rubber insets keep it in place

Collapses fully

Roost Laptop Stand – Adjustable and Portable Laptop Stand – PC and MacBook Stand, Made in U… Price: $89.95

Tilt it towards or away from you

Rather than worrying about the height, you can worry about the angle you’re looking at with your stand. Thanks to the Boyata Laptop Holder, you’ll be able to adjust your stand to meet your needs. This is made from sturdy aluminum and you can incline this to different angles while moving it higher or lower for your sight. This will lift your laptop up off of your desk, so you’ll have more room available to you on the surface. It is equipped with four slide-proof silicone pads on the bottom to keep the stand from sliding. There are protective hooks on the bottom of the surface that keep your laptop in place. The Z-type design allows you to move the laptop stand up and down for the optimal viewing, typing and surfing angles. This will support your neck and back and help improve your posture. Ergonomically designed, it’s here to make your work day easier. This also is equipped for proper ventilation, as the aluminum can absorb excess heat and discharge it easily. There’s also a hole on the surface that provides more air flow rather than just laying it flat on a table. It is compatible with a variety of laptops, including MacBooks, HP, ASUS, and Lenovo up to 17″.

Key Features:

Equipped with four slide-proof silicone pads

Supports your neck and back

Ergonomically designed

Boyata Laptop Stand, Adjustable Ergonomic Laptop Holder, Aluminium Alloy Notebook Stand Compat… List Price: $30.99 Price: $28.79 You Save: $2.20 (7%)

Let the heat dissipate

As we’ve stated, laptops can get very hot on the bottom. Rather than heating up your whole table or your legs when you’re sitting on the couch, get the Nulaxy Laptop Stand. This is compatible with any laptop that’s between 10″ and 17.3″, giving you a lot of leeway. The cooling function of this laptop stand is top notch, as the hole in the top increases air flow. It also has rubber pads that will raise your laptop slightly, enabling the heat to vent easier. This will keep your computer from overheating and the stand itself will keep it cool. You can adjust the height and the angle of this laptop stand as the ergonomic design is meant to help with your posture. It can be raised between 3.15″ and 10.6″ to maximize eye level. It only weighs 2.1 pounds, so you it’s very portable. The rubber pads and the front lip holds your laptop in place and keeps it from sliding and scratching.

Key Features:

Weighs just 2.1 pounds

Front lip holds your laptop in place

Cooling function

Nulaxy Laptop Stand, Ergonomic Height Angle Adjustable Computer Laptop Holder Compatible with M… List Price: $39.99 Price: $28.89 You Save: $11.10 (28%)

Match your home

With plenty of colors to choose from, the Soundance Laptop Stand will fit right in with your home decorations. This is offered in nine different colors: silver, black, gray, pink gold, rose gold, green, aquamarine, red, and purple. This is suitable for any laptop between the sizes of 10″ and 15.6″. Made from thickened aluminum alloy, this is sturdy and won’t wobble. The stand is detachable and easy to install without tools. This will elevate your laptop by six inches to aid in the right eye level. It is ventilated and can be conveniently disassembled into three parts.

Key Features:

Suitable for laptops between 10″ and 15.6″

Offered in nine colors

Sturdy and won’t wobble

Soundance Laptop Stand, Aluminum Computer Riser, Ergonomic Laptops Elevator for Desk, Metal Hol… List Price: $39.99 Price: $19.99 You Save: $20.00 (50%)

Do more work at home

For those who need two monitors, you should consider using the Twelve South Curve for MacBooks and Laptops. This raises laptops six inches to have them reach better eye level. There are anti-slip silicone pads and bent arms that keep the laptop in place. These prevent scratches and the Curve keeps 70% of the base exposed for extended airflow. The modern minimal design uses a single piece of bent aluminum to fit in with your work. This has multiple uses, as it pairs with a full size keyboard and mouse for your work desk. But you can also place your laptop on it and have it the same height as your second monitor to give you two screens to look at that are the same height. This offers better ergonomics.

Key Features:

Modern minimal design

Multiple uses

70% of the base is exposed