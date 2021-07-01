Best Ladle for Soups and Stews

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Have you ever tried to serve a delicious soup you just made by just dishing it out a spoonful at a time? It takes forever and by the time you’re done, the soup could be cold. Okay, maybe not really, but there has to be something to make it easier to serve you and your guests from that big pot. That something is a ladle, which is a must have in any kitchen. With a wide mouth that’s capable of fitting multiple ounces of liquid, a ladle can become your new best friend, especially during the latter portion of the year when you’re making more soups and stews. If you’re looking for ladle options, we’ve got you covered, as we’ve highlighted these different kinds to fit your kitchen aesthetic.

Sturdy ladle for soups and stews

With a brushed metal finish, the OXO Good Grips Stainless Steel Ladle is a solid choice to feature in your utensil holder. It is made from stainless steel construction that won’t rust and has a solid, non-slip grip that’s subtle. The surface of the ladle is also stainless steel, so you can lean it against hot surfaces without a problem. There’s a hole in the handle to make hanging it easy and it’s dishwasher safe, making it super easy to clean.

Key Features:

Hole in the handle

Surface is stainless steel

Won’t rust

A ladle to fit in more

If wood is more your aesthetic, then you should opt for the Totally Bamboo Soup and Sauce Ladle. It’s 14 inches long and three inches across and can easily reach the bottom of most pots and serving bowls to serve out soups and stews. It’s crafted from a single piece of organically grown Moso bamboo, which means it’s both durable and built to last. This bamboo ladle is safe to use with any kind of cookware and it is safe to throw in the dishwasher. It’s also better for the environment as Moso bamboo is a renewable material.

Key Features:

Made from organically grown Moso bamboo

Safe to use with any kind of cookware

Dishwasher-safe

Best ladle for piping hot soups and stews

For an easy to grip ladle that’ll keep stirring and serving for many years, take a look at the StarPack Premium XL Silicone Ladle Spoon. The handle is heat-resistant and made from soft-touch silicone for more comfort and control. It is the best ladle for soups and stews that need to cool down before you eat them. This can withstand temperatures up to 600°F. It’s dishwasher-safe and is 30% bigger than most on the market. You’ll also get a bonus cooking tips PDF with any purchase. The solid silicone design won’t harbor bacteria and won’t warp or melt. It comes in three different colors to choose from as well. This is 13.75″ in length, giving you more reach.

Key Features:

Withstands temperatures up to 600°F

30% bigger than most

Comes with a bonus cooking tips PDF

Smile at this pair

For a fun and useful combo pack, check out the OTOTO Nessie Ladle Turquoise & Mamma Nessie Green Colander Special Edition Value Pack. This is a limited edition set that looks like Nessie popping up in your dishes. You’ll get two Nessies, one is a ladle and one is a colander. This provides you with plenty of usability around the kitchen. They are both 100% food-safe and they can be put in dishwasher-safe and are free of BPA. These won’t be bothered by boiling water, so you can leave them in the pot while it’s on the stove. You’ll be able to tell them apart easily, not only from the holes in the colander but they are different colors.

Key Features:

One ladle and one colander

Plenty of usability around the kitchen

Won’t be bothered by boiling water

Dispense more simply from this ladle

The Farberware Pro Soft Plastic Ladle makes it easy to dish out your soups. This is an essential kitchen tool that is ideal for stirring and serving large pots of soups, sauces, and stews. The nylon head is heat-resistant up to 450°F and it won’t harm pots, pans, or bakeware. There are openings on either side of the ladle’s head that allow you to pour soups and stews more easily. It measures 13″ in length and the dishwasher is fine to clean it in.

Key Features:

Nylon head is heat-resistant up to 450°F

Won’t harm pots, pans, or bakeware

Opening on either side of the head

