There are certain items that you need if you’re going to start a small business. Obviously, computers are a must to help you track a lot of what’s going on during the year. The website, the rental space, the products, the cash flow all are necessities to start your business. If you’re doing any kind of shipping, logistics can be a nightmare. Something you should do to make it easier on yourself is to buy a label printer. That way, you won’t have to bring everything to the post office or a shipping company and deal with the hassle of waiting in line to send items out. If you’re in the market for a label printer for your small business or because you do a lot of printing of labels from home, we’ve got you covered. Below, we’ve hand selected five of the best label printers on the market to help you with your shipping. Take a look and be efficient.

Don’t run out of ink

You’ll never be in the middle of a printing order and all of a sudden, the label comes out streaky, if you have the DYMO Label Printer. It has direct thermal printing technology that eliminates the cost of ink and toner. This prints precise quantities without any difficulty, so you won’t waste paper or hassle with sheets of labels. The DYMO software allows you to quickly create and print addresses, file folders, and barcode labels up to 51 labels per minute. The labels can be directly created from text in Microsoft Word, Excel, Outlook, and through Google contacts. This is meant to be used with DYMO labels.

Key Features:

Direct thermal printing technology

Precise quantities

Directly created from Word, Excel, Outlook

Get your printing done quickly

The ROLLO Label Printer will have your jobs done in no time. This works with any Thermal Direct Label including free UPS labels. This will print up to 150mm/s and the advanced thermal direct technology prints without toner or ink. It is compatible with all major shipping platforms including Stamps.com, Endicia Dazzle, ShipStation, ShippingEasy, Shippo, ShipWorks, Ordoro and market places including Shopify, Etsy, eBay, Amazon, and others. This will also print at the quality that is required by USPS, UPS, FedEx, and DHL. It is compatible with both Windows and macOS, so you shouldn’t have a problem. It is easy to set up with short how-to videos.

Key Features:

Compatible with all major shipping platforms

Prints at the quality for USPS, UPS, FedEx, and DHL

Prints up to 150mm/s

Great for working from home

If you are selling items out of your home, whether it be old clothes or furniture or collectibles, you’ll love the MUNBYN Thermal Label Printer. This also prints 150mm/s and prints out 4″ x 6″ labels. but can also go as small as 1.57″. It is suitable for shipping labels and warehouse labels. This works well with Shopify, Etsy, eBay, Amazon, Poshmark, Fedex, ShipStation, ShippingEasy, Shippo, Ordoro, and more. It uses thermal technology to print and supports both Mac and Windows operating systems.

Key Features:

Suitable for shipping labels and warehouse labels

Ideal for shipping with selling outlets

Can print as small as 1.57″

Print a range

The LabelRange Label Printer fits its name. That’s because you can handle a wide variety of sizes when it comes to printing labels. It will print labels from 1.5″ to 4.72″ in width and height from 1′” to 9.84″ including 4″ x 6″, 4″ x 4″, 4″ x 2″, 4″ x 1″, 3″ x 2″, 2.25″ x 1.25″, 2″ x 1″ main labels. This also prints from thermal printing, so it’s cost-effective. It is compatible with both Windows and Mac operating systems and has USB port connectivity. It is extremely reliable.

Key Features:

Prints labels from 4.72″ to 9.84″ if needed

Thermal printing

Cost-effective

Great for gift labels

The K Comer Shipping Label Printer gets the job done. This prints 150mm/s in high speed and high resolution. Printing in quality 203DPI resolution, this supports printing labels from 1.57″ to 4.3″ width and 1″ to 11.8″ in height. This is compatible with both macOS and Windows for easier printing and you can print labels for Amazon, eBay, Etsy, Shopify, and more. This can work non-stop for 12 hours and it will automatically capture and feed labels for you. This is a durable and cost-saving printer.

Key Features:

Prints 150mm/s

203DPI resolution

Compatible with Windows and Mac

