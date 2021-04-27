If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Every good kitchen needs a reliable sink. That’s not opinion, it’s fact — almost everything you do in a kitchen either starts or ends with the sink. The faucet is perhaps the most important facet of a sink. I dare you to say that five times fast. In all seriousness though, having a high-quality, sharp-looking faucet can make all the difference from both an aesthetic and functionality standpoint. While many people opt for an inexpensive faucet that will simply get the job done, that’s not always the most prudent idea. Here, we’ll take a look at some of the best kitchen faucets for your home, period. Quality should never be underestimated.

You can’t go wrong

Image source: Moen/Amazon

If you’re looking for a durable, versatile, and high-powered sink faucet, then the Moen 7594SRS Arbor One-Handle Pulldown Kitchen Faucet Featuring Power Boost and Reflex has your name written all over it. First off, it’s super easy to maintain and clean, thanks to its spot-resistant stainless steel that helps resist water spots and fingerprints. With Moen’s exclusive Boost Power technology, it’s one of the more powerful faucets on the market, which helps clean things faster and quicker — whether its dishes, vegetables or your hands. It’s built with a flexible design and is totally retractable, helping you clean from a variety of positions.

Key Features:

Boost Power technology

Resists water spots and fingerprints

Flexible design

Make it easier on yourself

Image source: Delta/Amazon

For tech junkies who prefer everything to be “smart,” the Delta Faucet Trinsic VoiceIQ Single-Handle Touch Kitchen Sink Faucet with Pull Down Sprayer, Alexa and Google Assistant Voice Activated is perhaps the most intuitive, technologically-advanced sink faucet on the market. You can utilize a voice-enabled home device like Google Assistant or Alexa (sold separately) to do your work for you. Not only can you command it to turn on, but you can give it commands like “fill coffee pot” to pour exact, metered amounts of water. It also features touch-on, touch-off technology, so you can simply touch any part of the faucet and it will automatically turn on or off. It might be a little pricier than your standard faucet, but with features like this, it’s well worth it.

Key Features:

Connects with voice-enabled devices

Touch-on, touch-off technology

Can pour metered amounts of water

Get more for your money

Image source: KOHLER/Amazon

If you’re looking for something a bit less expensive, and understandably so, the KOHLER K-596-VS Simplice High-Arch Single-Hole or Three-Hole, Single Handle, Pull-Down Sprayer Kitchen Faucet is a reasonably priced faucet that doesn’t give anything away, in terms of quality. This pull-down faucet features a three-function spray head that includes Boost, Stream, and Sweep Sway technologies, making your life easier when it comes to cleaning different objects. And with magnetic docking, a durable build and lasting finish meant for longevity, this is one of the best bang-for-your-buck purchases when it comes to kitchen faucets.

Key Features:

Boost, Stream, and Sweep Sway technologies

Magnetic docking

Lasting finish

Stretch it outward

Image source: OWOFAN/amazon

Reach farther with the OWOFAN Kitchen Faucet. The overall height is 16″ and the spout height is 3.9″. The spout can reach up to 9.2″ and this comes with all of the mounting hardware. You’re ready to use this shortly after you buy it. This has a two-way setting and a 360° spout with a swivel nozzle that gives you full range of motion. Over 500,000 tests were conducted to make sure that this valve opens and closes properly. You won’t experience any drips when you have this. Cleaning this is a breeze, as it resists rust, corrosion, and tarnish. The 3/8″ H/C water hoses are included, so you can install this yourself.

Key Features:

Two-way setting

360-degree spout with a swivel nozzle

Resists rusts, corrosion, and tarnish

Catch some eyes

Image source: Fapully/Amazon

The Fapully Commercial Single Handle Pull Down Sprayer Brushed Nickel Kitchen Faucet is sharp to look at. This has a heavy duty design that durably handles the rigors of a busy kitchen. You’ll enjoy great functionality as this has a separate pot filler and a one-function sprayer spout. The spray head and stream spout can swivel 360 degrees and the pre-rinse faucet ensure high pressure. You’ll love the smooth swivel action and the secure docking of the faucet. This has a contemporary and industrial look, making it a great addition for your kitchen. It offers a mix of industrial aesthetics and an eye-catching finish.

Key Features:

Spray head and stream spout

Separate pot filler

Contemporary and industrial look

